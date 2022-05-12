Another Voice: There's still time to make a better Buffalo Bills stadium deal

I am writing to convey my concerns with the transparency, or the lack thereof, of the Buffalo Bills stadium deal. Like many other lifelong Bills fans, I want nothing more than to keep our team in the region for decades to come. I have spoken with fellow fans, and despite our commitment to the team, we share concerns about the deal as proposed, as follows:

Is this a good deal? The Bills subsidy, at $850 million, is among the largest for a football stadium in American history. A Siena Research Institute poll showed 63% of voters oppose the $600 million from New York State. We should fully understand the details of such a large expenditure before we proverbially “sign on the dotted line.”

How can a monumental capital project forge ahead without substantial public input? This deal was pushed through behind closed doors. There were no workshops, virtual meetings, open houses or comment periods. Our elected officials have not shared details of the deal, fully explored alternative sites or explained the benefits and impacts of each. Fans, residents, employers/employees, marginalized populations and organizations who compete for public dollars need to be engaged in a meaningful way, well before the ink has dried.

Why were alternative sites dismissed so quickly? According to a study of Highmark Stadium’s condition completed last year, the existing stadium could be maintained for another five years. Every urban and regional planning expert I have talked to has said that the stadium’s initial move to Orchard Park 50 years ago was a flawed decision. Alternative locations in urban centers like Buffalo or Niagara Falls can better attract the Canadian/Toronto market, as well as corporate sponsors that purchase suites. We could expand our transit system and develop other transportation alternatives. And we could justify the initial investment with the promise of greater long-term economic benefits.

What drives the Bills organization? What drives our elected officials? Bills’ Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia was quoted in Sportico (4/19/22) as saying that “the Bills aren’t looking to be the driver for economic revitalization … the best thing we can do for Western New York is to win football games and create an unbelievable atmosphere.” While economic development might not be a factor for the Bills, it should be the number one issue for our elected officials, whose job it is to spend our dollars wisely.

To our elected officials: This is the moment to change the future of our region. Take a timeout: Engage with the public, fully analyze alternative locations and balance the cost of the deal against the potential benefits. We deserve it. Go Bills.

Former Erie County County Executive Joel Giambra is currently running for New York State 60th Senate District.