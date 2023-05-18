More than ever, folks are concerned about pollinators and ask how they fit into our wish for fine landscapes and lawns. What about the trend toward “No Mow May?”

There is no doubt that pollinators play a vital role in our social and economic well-being. According to the Department of Agriculture, three-fourths of the world’s flowering plants and about 35% of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce.

The fundamental premise behind No Mow May is that unmowed lawns will allow various weed species to flower, thus attracting pollinators. Now ask: Does your lawn have “weeds” with colorful, showy flowers to attract pollinators? If not, a better solution is to plant a diverse, continuous food supply of flowers and larval food plants for pollinators in planting beds, garden boxes, hanging baskets and mulched areas that bloom spring, summer and fall.

If you’re considering No Mow May, be advised of the following information from the Lawn Institute, and from my experience as a turf grass professional. It is a big challenge to restore a lawn to its normal mowing height from an estimated 10 to 12 inches of growth in May. There will be bags of grass clippings. The grass plants will be shocked, and growth will be set back. It will take months to bring your lawn back to its natural beauty using the standard ⅓-removal recommendation. Heading into summer season, you will have a yellow lawn until it recovers from this scalping.

Is there a convenient middle ground where it’s possible to have the best of both worlds? A landscape that lets pollinators thrive, while including a lawn that makes you proud?

The benefits of lawns are many: Recent research shows that a 5,000-square-foot lawn in the Northeast produces enough fresh oxygen every day for 16 people. Lawns are up to 60 degrees cooler than hardscapes, and they capture between 81% to 90% of carbon dioxide in the landscape. The extremely dense and fibrous root system of grass lawns captures up to 27,000 gallons of rainfall and acts as a biological filter, trapping and removing pollutants.

To keep a healthy lawn and help the pollinators, try these options:

• Surround your home with a diversity of plants of all kinds, including trees, shrubs, perennials, ornamental grasses, ground covers – and lawns where you enjoy them. Get some flowers out front.

• Include many native plants and arrange them in landscape islands, borders or naturalized areas.

You can have your lawn and honey, too. Just make informed choices. Visit thelawninstitute.org for more information on healthy lawns.

John Braddell is president of Lakeside Sod.