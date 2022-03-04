Another Voice: There’s no emergency – Great Northern can be saved

In reading the recent opinion article by the president of ADM Milling, Tedd Kruse, it’s important to correct inaccuracies presented as facts surrounding their landmarked property: the Great Northern grain elevator.

First, this is not an emergency situation, by definition of the word. You simply cannot call problems that have existed and gone unaddressed for decades an “emergency.” Even the Great Northern’s now-iconic hole – the only arguable emergent issue – was predictable: the result of 1) a known flaw in the building’s design, 2) decades of total neglect, even with this knowledge and 3) the inevitable windstorm.

Still, the hole does not pose any new threats to life safety, despite its alarming appearance (falling bricks, flying steel sheeting and the overall integrity of the masonry walls have long been identified by ADM as liabilities), nor is it of direct structural concern, despite false statements by ADM, since the brick wall is nonstructural. The unfortunate reality for ADM is that its report reads as an inadvertent account of its gross negligence.