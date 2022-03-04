Another Voice: There’s no emergency – Great Northern can be saved

In reading the recent opinion article by the president of ADM Milling, Tedd Kruse, it’s important to correct inaccuracies presented as facts surrounding their landmarked property: the Great Northern grain elevator.
First, this is not an emergency situation, by definition of the word. You simply cannot call problems that have existed and gone unaddressed for decades an “emergency.” Even the Great Northern’s now-iconic hole – the only arguable emergent issue – was predictable: the result of 1) a known flaw in the building’s design, 2) decades of total neglect, even with this knowledge and 3) the inevitable windstorm.
Still, the hole does not pose any new threats to life safety, despite its alarming appearance (falling bricks, flying steel sheeting and the overall integrity of the masonry walls have long been identified by ADM as liabilities), nor is it of direct structural concern, despite false statements by ADM, since the brick wall is nonstructural. The unfortunate reality for ADM is that its report reads as an inadvertent account of its gross negligence.
Second, Kruse states his company has “invested time and money throughout the years to maintain the structure.” But how much time? How much money? From ADM’s own reporting, we know the company spent just $100,000 to maintain the building over a 16-year period. For anyone who understands the costs of building maintenance, this is a paltry sum – especially in consideration of the building’s scale and condition, and if we are to believe ADM’s stated concerns for life safety are genuine.
Further, demands of building maintenance must be well-understood by a company with total assets in the billions – broadened by the legal and ethical responsibilities that come with owning a landmarked property. The sum total of this presents a textbook case of demolition by neglect.
Third, it is a matter of fact that the original design of the structure can be repaired, and innumerable buildings of the same scale or greater – even in far worse condition – have been preserved. There are many viable ways to repurpose this structure, and major developers have put forth interest in exploring just that.
While many have strong opinions about this issue, we have to base these important decisions on solid facts from independent experts that understand the specific challenges of the structure, and our collective civic duty to historic landmarks. This is why any reasonable consideration of such a building’s future must include these reports and reflections as part of the decision-making process.
Something Kruse says is true: neither they, nor anyone, can predict the weather. What can be predicted, though, is the situation we find ourselves in now. Still, the Great Northern stands – and as long as it does, there remains a path forward toward its preservation.
Gregory Delaney is a clinical assistant professor at the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning.