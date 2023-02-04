Calling all not-for-profits! Buffalo needs your help.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHD) just released a request for proposal (RFP) to manage the Outer Harbor and Canalside for the next seven years. This is a terrific opportunity for a not-for-profit to step in and manage our waterfront for maximum fun, not maximum profit. The RFP covers everything: concerts, concessions, cultural events, ice skating and roller skating.

New York City’s Bryant Park (bryantypark.org) has a great business model to follow. It offers a wealth of activities and concessions year-round, including free ice skating, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Bryant Park Corporation (BPC) is the not-for-profit, private management company that manages Bryant Park and transformed a decrepit park into an international showcase.

Consider BPC’s mission statement: “The ongoing mission of BPC is: to create a rich and dynamic visual, cultural and intellectual outdoor experience for New Yorkers and visitors alike; to enhance the real estate values of its neighbors by continuously improving the park; to burnish the park’s status as a prime NYC tourist destination by presenting a meticulously maintained venue for free entertainment events; and to help prevent crime and disorder in the park by attracting thousands of patrons, at all hours, thus fostering a safe environment.”

Imagine some things that a not-for-profit operator might program if Canalside rink was open all day, every day. Senior citizens might enjoy a quiet morning skate, or perhaps some pond hockey in the area now reserved for curling. Explore and More children's museum could have the visiting kids and their parents walk right out the door and skate. Lunch hour could accommodate both school kids and downtown workers. Early afternoons may be quiet, and then activity picks up when the after-school crowd hits the ice. Happy-hour skating, after-work skating and then perhaps the most sublime skate of all: adults-only moonlight skate.

I fondly recall having been a skating rink guard at Tonawanda’s Lincoln Park. Town-owned and well-run, it was an after-school haven, with almost-free skating every day. Saturday night was adults-only moonlight skate night. I remember the bright winter moon in the clear, frigid, night sky. Sharp skates cut through hard ice as background to The Moody Blues’ “Nights in White Satin.” ( “Gazing at people, some hand in hand, just what I’m going through, they can’t understand…”.)

Well-programmed activities can make memories that last a lifetime.

A creative not-for-profit operator for Buffalo’s waterfront can help make wonderful memories for generations to come.

Marty Walters is a former member of the Citizens Advisory Committee for the Outer Harbor.