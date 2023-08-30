For 156 years, the SPCA Serving Erie County has continually been a leader in rallying the moral fiber of our community on issues of animal cruelty. This time we must voice support for our wildlife.

We have watched some of our local communities and counties participating in wildlife kill contests, encouraging participants to compete for cash for killing the most, the largest, or even the smallest foxes, bobcats, coyotes, squirrels, crows and other species.

What makes this especially sad is that there is no logical, scientific reason that we can find that justifies this.

Science refutes the claims that this is population control. The evidence goes back for over a century that indiscriminate killing in some species only causes population numbers to grow. This is clearly shown in coyote population biology and cited in numerous studiesand recognized by several wildlife agencies across the country, including the NYS DEC.

Indiscriminate killing does not manage the population. In fact, quite the opposite. The killing of coyotes can cause a population spike, disrupting the family units, wreaking havoc on the environment. Reason and science alone beg one to find these contests immoral, but it goes further when we consider that wildlife is sovereign and should be a resource held in the public trust for all New Yorkers.

A2917/S4099 is the legislation that would finally end the wildlife kill contests. Nothing in the proposed legislation changes hunting seasons, bag limits or any other regulations. Deer, turkey and bear are exempt from the bill as the state already tightly regulates the seasonal hunting of these species. This bill focuses solely on one thing, ending the use of killing wildlife for cash profits.

In June, this bill passed both chambers with bipartisan support. It now sits at the desk of Gov. Kathy Hochul. We implore Gov. Hochul to eradicate this practice for the public good.

The SPCA Serving Erie County, one of only a handful of humane societies in the country with a fully-outfitted Wildlife Department, sets the standards for ethics and best practices in caring for and living with wildlife. Let us become the ninth state to ban these contests. Let us finally put an end to this antiquated practice of killing contests that have no scientific or moral foundation.

Supporters and Western New York residents, please contact Gov. Hochul and voice your support for this important bill.