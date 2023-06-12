My son makes me think of the unspoken world every day. There is great underlying strength and wisdom that exists within the silence of those who are limited in their speech. Imagine navigating this world, rarely expressing your wants or discomforts. Being spoken to but never answering. Having emotions that aren’t voiced. My son is such a person. His inability to communicate freely doesn’t cause him to act out in anger or frustration. He handles the distractions and upsets of life with gentleness and a quiet stubbornness.

He is a peaceful individual, often underestimated by people, myself included, but oh so wise. On paper he is developmentally delayed and labeled as disabled. But I believe he, and those like him, are treasures of knowledge, insight, and vision into a world that few of us can access. Paul understands the sun, the wind, animals and things unseen. He sees colors and hears sounds that most of us cannot. He communicates silently as his eyes light up and his body moves. He has taught me to respect this world.

If you are blessed to know such an individual, uphold them. Observe and learn. The world may feel sorry for them or pity them, or even you for having to care for one, but the world fails to find the time to slow down and appreciate the miracle of these people. The world finds their silence uncomfortable and cannot handle the idea of speaking to someone who does not answer or whose answer cannot be understood. How silly that would make them look.

In the silence, many people find cognitive failures and a lack of intelligence, rather than what is introspective, tenacious, receptive, brilliance.

I have decided that it is my responsibility to share my son with the world, as much as I possibly can. It’s not easy to send him out the door on his own, but I also know that he is a bright light and I am not allowed to keep that to myself. There are so many others who can grow from being his friend, classmate or co-worker. I was denied the opportunity to learn and grow from people like my son who have Down syndrome or other disabilities. I had no exposure throughout the course of my life. But since I was given this gift, I have made it my life’s work to let the world know.

Don’t look past them or be afraid. Don’t underestimate them. Take the time to include, listen and learn from them. They have so much to teach you.

Emily Mondschein is Executive Director, GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers — Buffalo.