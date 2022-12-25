Another Voice: There are many ways to help the homeless

Did you know that there are approximately a half-million homeless people in the United States today? Homelessness presents a significant health risk to those affected and the lack of affordable housing, along with the limited scale of housing assistance programs, exacerbates the problem.

In addition, the country’s recent economic downturn has forced many homes into foreclosure, leaving families with limited options. The alarming truth about homelessness and who is affected includes the following:

The average life expectancy of a homeless person in the U.S. is just 50 years, 26 years lower than the average American.

20% of homeless persons are children.

16% of single adult homeless persons experience some form of severe and persistent mental illness.

The days during this time of year are typically very busy for everyone getting ready for the holiday season. Regardless of how people celebrate, the season is filled with family gatherings, exchanging of special gifts, and reflection on the year with a focus on the future. Imagine, though, that your holiday season is spent doing none of these things. Rather, your time is marked by uncertainty about where you will eat and sleep each night.

There are numerous reasons why homelessness becomes a reality for some people – lack of structural supports for those experiencing poverty, job loss, inadequate discharge planning for those leaving hospitals, correctional facilities, and mental health facilities. People experiencing homelessness are struggling to get their basic needs met and this becomes particularly troublesome during the holidays when resources to assist them are stretched to the max.

In addition, many organizations close periodically during the holiday season meaning that individuals need to wait much longer when it comes to important services (getting IDs, filing housing applications, hearing back from job interviews, etc.). These delays can have major consequences for people without stable housing.

If you’re interested in helping those experiencing homelessness, there are many ways to get involved. Donating warm clothing or blankets are typically most appreciated. Food can be donated to your local soup kitchen or food pantry. If you are able, volunteering at a shelter can be a great way to meet other members of your community and help keep these places operating during the holidays. Finally, showing kindness to those on the streets – not just during the holidays, but at all times, goes a long way in affirming their humanity. A smile and a hello may just be what someone needs to get through a very difficult time.

At OLV Human Services and all local nonprofits, we remain committed to helping others find their voice, regain their confidence, and take pride in their contributions to society. By offering direct care and linking individuals and families to those who can help them, we are continuing the legacy of caring exemplified by Father Nelson Baker. There is no greater calling.

Cindy Lee is CEO, OLV Human Services.