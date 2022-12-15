Another Voice: There are many ways to avoid holiday stress

For many, the holidays are a time of joy, a time spent with family and friends and a time for religious celebration. These can be a thrilling and exciting social times mixed with special memories and holiday activities.

But not for everyone. Many people who are already facing family pressures and forced holiday cheer are also struggling with worries about Covid, RSV and the flu, financial troubles and even food insecurity. Depression and anxiety have increased dramatically since the pandemic began. The National Suicide Hotline (dial 988 from anywhere) has logged thousands of phone contacts. The professionals at the hotline estimate that their phone lines will be even busier as Christmas and New Year’s approach. Therapists locally indicate that demand for service has greatly increased, resulting in delays or placement on waiting lists for those individuals seeking treatment for depression and anxiety.

Sadly, families that do not get along so well during the year are not likely to put all that aside for very long just because the calendar says it is a special day. Old hurts, rivalries and hot button issues can invariably flare on short notice. Holiday celebrations that start with great promise can derail to conflict and chaos. Instead of resulting in positive memories, it might be a day just to get through.

Even when there is no real conflict, many families still feel the pressure of the holidays to include visits to multiple relatives, politely eat multiple meals and perhaps drink more alcohol than is advisable.

These busy days can work out just fine. Mental health professionals indicate there are several things we can do to lower stress and make the season as enjoyable as possible. Take a deep breath and take time out if needed. Recognize triggers for stress and try to avoid them. Do something fun. Be a little self-indulgent. Find a place of escape – at the gym, in listening to music, in reading a book. Call a friend and tell them what is causing the upset. Do something that helps someone else. Selflessness sometimes can feel very good.

A psychologist I often quote but whose name I can never remember said that happiness can be found in the following ways: Being grateful for what we do have, engaging in life-long curiosity about the world and in life-long learning, forging strong connections with others, being emotionally present in the moment when something truly special occurs and recognizing that a moment is truly special when it does happen.

This season can be filled with joy and hope. With realistic expectations and reasonable self-care, a positive and memorable holiday is possible.

Rion Kweller, Ph.D., is a licensed clinical psychologist practicing in Williamsville.