Another Voice: There are good tools for addressing food and nutrition insecurity

In 400 BC, Hippocrates said, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” History is often forgotten, but now there is a movement back to that mindset.

In 2022, what if you walked into a doctor’s office for your routine visit and walked out with a foodscript? What if Medicare and Medicaid paid for healthy food and not just medication?

As a doctor, I believe that your health assessment should include a prescription for a customized food plan. And as a working parent, I know how helpful personalized coaching can be in between doctor visits.

Now more than ever, getting quality, nutritious food on the table can truly change lives. The pandemic, and now inflation, has exacerbated food and nutrition insecurity, which in turn are plaguing us, our health system and the financial stability of the country. Over 50% of Americans are suffering from at least one chronic disease – like diabetes or cardiovascular disease – that can be directly linked to poor nutrition, while people with obesity are up to 92% more likely to die from Covid – demonstrating how vulnerable we’ve become due to poor nutrition.

More than 40% of adults gained over 30 pounds during the pandemic; now 80% are overweight or obese. In spite of increased calls for health equity, food insufficiency is three times greater among diverse populations, the highest level in seven years.

At the same time, historic SNAP increases, Medicaid 1115 waivers or “community supports” related to medically supportive foods, emergency relief fundin, and guidance on savings make it theoretically possible for any American to overcome food and nutrition security. I’d argue that the missing link to translate these essential resources to sustainable health equity is a fully integrated approach to food as medicine – or "foodcare."

Over the past decade, we’ve built Foodsmart, a telenutrition experience that combines registered dietitian services, personalized meal planning tools, and a broadly integrated food delivery marketplace in one location – to make eating healthy easy on your mind and wallet. It provides personalized foodscripts, specific to individual health needs, in an accessible, dignified and culturally relevant manner.

And it’s working. One-third (33%) of Foodsmart members with hypertension achieved controlled blood pressure levels within nine months; 39% of diabetics brought Hb1c under control; 36% of individuals with high/bad cholesterol returned to normal lipid levels over 18 months and 33% of our members with obesity lost over 5% of their weight over two years. More importantly, after three years, people continued to lose weight – a more sustained result than traditional interventions driven by the long-term change in a family’s food buying environment via integrated foodcare.

What is driving me to make foodscripts a household reality is the profound impact for those most in need. Our newest study shows that 42% of Foodsmart members who identified as food insecure at baseline were lifted out of food insecurity. A trusted dietitian and support team that first focuses on the economic and physical barriers to consistently getting quality food on the table make a huge difference – especially since more than half of our members who qualify for SNAP don't have EBT cards or even realize that they can use them online to buy healthy food.

Nutrition security is deeply personal to me. Growing up in Buffalo, I relied on food stamps when my parents dealt with layoffs, and my family grappled with obesity, strokes, heart attacks, cancers and early death from diabetes. The horrific shooting at the Tops Markets in Buffalo earlier this year struck me not just for the hometown connection, but for the stark reminder of our essential connection to food – to nourish us and to bring us together, for our individual and community health.

Food is critical to our lives, yet the act of feeding ourselves and our families can be stressful, complicated and expensive. It shouldn't be. Let’s make eating well simple. We’re off to a good start, but I won’t rest until all Americans have the nutritional security they deserve.

Dr. Jason Langheier co-founded Foodsmart.com to help those who face nutrition insecurity and chronic conditions. While at Harvard School of Public Health, Langheier helped launch the pediatric obesity clinic at Boston Medical Center and pioneered the concept of a "foodscript."