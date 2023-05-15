If it was a political win for State Sen. Tim Kennedy of South Buffalo, it remains to be seen if the political coup engineered by the powerful senator in the state budget is a win for the highly successful public benefit corporation known as Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. (WROTBC).

The agency, in its current state with mostly rural support, has delivered a big bang for the buck while providing a clean, well-run recreational site on the Thruway between Buffalo and Rochester.

Patrons love it just as it is and have helped the agency return more than $245 million to its member 15 counties and two cities that make up the corporation, money that is used to help reduce local taxes. The proven financial value of the WROTCB appears to have been overlooked in the rush to replace the current board, in the process weakening rural counties and giving more voting power to the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.

Kennedy was able to forge the coup that dismantles WROTBC because the agency and its president and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek, had become a political punching bag for some in the media and also had been criticized in a state audit – criticisms that were addressed and corrected almost immediately after the audit.

Batavia Downs Gaming employs nearly 400 people, maintains an 84-room hotel and puts on summer concerts, special events, and live racing that attract many thousands of visitors. By every measure, it is a huge success – except in the eyes of those who want to take control, led by Kennedy.

It should also be noted that a recent independent audit by the highly regarded Bonadio Group found the agency’s books in good order and issued what is know as a “clean opinion” about WROTBC’s financial record-keeping.

That “clean opinion” is very important when it comes to bonding, and the audit firm issued that opinion following a full examination of the agency’s books. It should put to rest claims by some of financial mismanagement. The agency passed the audit with flying colors.

Now that the political coup has been achieved through the state budget, it remains to be seen what happens to one of the most successful agencies in the region. In fact, no other agency comes close to matching the return in dollars that WROTBC delivers to its member communities.

Time will tell if the political muscle exercised by Kennedy in the state budget improves on the smooth, well-run money making machine that is WROTBC.

Tony Farina is a longtime print and broadcast journalist and a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame.