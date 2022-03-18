Another Voice: The time to invest in refugee resettlement is now

Like you, those of us in the refugee resettlement community of Buffalo have been watching with great concern the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The scenes of Ukrainian families massing at train stations hark back to similar images in recent years of Afghan families crammed into cargo planes fleeing Afghanistan or Syrian families huddled on inflatable boats seeking safety across the Mediterranean. These images are powerful symbols of the scale of the refugee crisis across the globe.
Even though we in Buffalo, a city built by immigrants and refugees, know that refugee resettlement is both a moral and an economic imperative, our national immigration policies have often fallen short in addressing the scope and scale of this crisis. In 2021 there were more than 26.6 million refugees worldwide but only just over 11,000 were resettled in the United States. At a time when refugee numbers are at an all-time high, 2021 marked the lowest number of U.S. refugee admissions since the passage of the 1980 Refugee Act.
Because of our ongoing underinvestment in refugee resettlement at the national level – particularly during the past federal administration – communities like ours have suffered. Families remain separated. Employers continue to struggle to fill vacancies. Our agencies – Catholic Charities of Buffalo, Jericho Road Community Health Center, Jewish Family Services of WNY, Journey’s End Refugee Services and the International Institute of Buffalo – were forced to reduce staffing and scale down operations, leaving us depleted and scrambling to support the rapid influx of Afghan arrivals.
The crisis with Afghan evacuees, however, was an important opportunity to better prepare for the future. We learned a tremendous amount about crisis preparedness, what is needed in terms of cultural and linguistic supports and the capacity needs to ensure that services are available immediately when they are needed. Our collaborative work prepared us to welcome future refugee populations, which may include Ukrainian refugees.
We are preparing for a national influx of 125,000 refugees from a variety of countries by this September. And 2022 will mark a 100% increase compared to 2021 and a 594% increase compared to 2020. This speaks to the need for preparedness; not after the refugees arrive but leading up to their arrival.
NYSESRP, the New York State Enhanced Services to Refugees Program, is a critical investment in our future. NYSESRP funding has supplemented the ebbs and flows of federal investment in refugee resettlement services and allows agencies to focus on long-term integration, provide legal services, extended case management, employment services, language education and more.
As we watch a potential refugee crisis unravel in Ukraine, now is the time to show our commitment to making Buffalo a welcoming haven for refugees.
Molly S. Carr, Ph.D, is CEO of Jewish Family Services of Western New York.