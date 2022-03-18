Another Voice: The time to invest in refugee resettlement is now

Like you, those of us in the refugee resettlement community of Buffalo have been watching with great concern the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The scenes of Ukrainian families massing at train stations hark back to similar images in recent years of Afghan families crammed into cargo planes fleeing Afghanistan or Syrian families huddled on inflatable boats seeking safety across the Mediterranean. These images are powerful symbols of the scale of the refugee crisis across the globe.

Even though we in Buffalo, a city built by immigrants and refugees, know that refugee resettlement is both a moral and an economic imperative, our national immigration policies have often fallen short in addressing the scope and scale of this crisis. In 2021 there were more than 26.6 million refugees worldwide but only just over 11,000 were resettled in the United States. At a time when refugee numbers are at an all-time high, 2021 marked the lowest number of U.S. refugee admissions since the passage of the 1980 Refugee Act.