On June 8, the Supreme Court ruled in Allen, Alabama Secretary of State, et al., v. Milligan et al., that the districting plan adopted by the State of Alabama for its 2022 congressional elections likely violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, 52 U.S.C. 10301.

As the court stated in its decision, as “originally enacted in 1965, Section 2 of the Act tracked the language of the Fifteenth Amendment, providing that ‘[t]he right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged ...on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude.’”

While the Supreme Court’s decision in Allen is welcome relief from its recent trend of restricting voting rights, the court’s ruling does not go far enough to ensure that our congressional representatives will truly reflect the People’s will. Until the court expands its thinking and holds that all forms of partisan gerrymandering by all states in our country are unconstitutional – whether based on race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, relative wealth, political-party affiliation, etc. – a truly representative government will not exist in this nation.

In 1964, the Supreme Court, in effect, held that the states may not disparage U.S. citizens’ right to vote for our representatives, declaring in the landmark case of Wesberry v. Sanders (1964) that “the weight and worth of … citizens’ votes as nearly as is practicable must be the same.” In other words, each person who casts a vote is equal to every other person who casts a vote. This principle is known as the One-Person, One-Vote Rule.

And yet, our Supreme Court ruled in Rucho v. Common Cause, on June 27, 2019, that federal courts lack the authority to hear challenges to partisan gerrymandering. “Partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts,” wrote John Roberts in the court’s ppinion.

Gerrymandering manipulates the boundaries of electoral constituencies within states to achieve a predetermined election result. By design, its goal is to devalue the worth of some voters and their votes in favor of other voters and their votes.

Gerrymandering is not simply a political question. A vote cast that is diluted in value through gerrymandering violates the One-Person, One-Vote Rule. In doing so, it undermines a founding principle of our republic – just government authority comes only from the “consent of the governed.”

Our Supreme Court ought to realize this and hold post haste that gerrymandering is per se unconstitutional. Otherwise, its Orwellian mindset will continue to prevail in elections for the People’s House– all voters and their votes are equal but some voters and their votes may be “more equal” than others.