Another Voice: The Supreme Court ignored the Founders in deciding Dobbs v. Jackson

The United States Constitution may not be construed as limiting our natural rights. Who says? Our Founders did in the Ninth Amendment. It provides, “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Why did the Founders enact the Ninth Amendment?

A common canon of construction/interpretation in legal jurisprudence existed when the Constitution was drafted and still exists today. It is known in Latin as expressio unius est exclusio alterius. Literally, this phrase means “the express mention of one thing excludes all others.” When a legal document contains a list of items, anything not in that list is presumed to have been purposely excluded from the list by the document’s drafters. In other words, the list is considered to be “exhaustive” and, therefore, not subject to expansion.

This legal doctrine of construction/interpretation has existed and has been applied in English and American law for centuries. Lawyers and those who drafted legal documents during colonial times more likely than not would have been keenly aware of it.

In drafting the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, James Madison and the framers of our Constitution wanted to make sure that the personal rights and freedoms specifically listed in the Constitution would not be interpreted by the courts as limiting or excluding other rights retained by the people. Accordingly, Madison and the framers decided to include language in the Constitution to prohibit the judiciary from interpreting it in a manner that denies or disparages our personal though unenumerated, i.e., unlisted, rights.

When ratified in 1791, the Ninth Amendment became the supreme law of the land like the rest of the Constitution and judges of every state are bound by it, anything in state constitutions or state laws to the contrary notwithstanding. Who says? Our Founders did in Article VI, Clause 2 of the Constitution.

While the Ninth Amendment does not specify what rights are retained by us it does prohibit judges – both federal and state judges through the Supremacy Clause – from denying or disparaging our personal rights simply because they are not listed in the Constitution.

In deciding Dobbs v. Jackson, the U.S. Supreme Court, with a callous indifference or studied neglect, summarily disposed of the import of the Ninth Amendment’s text, and our founders’ intent in drafting it. The Dobbs Court overruled Roe and Casey largely because a right to an abortion is not expressly listed in the Constitution, despite the Ninth Amendment’s edict prohibiting the Court from reading the Constitution in that manner.

In doing so, the Dobbs Court majority refused to follow the Constitution, not uphold it, imperiling any and all of our other rights not listed in the Constitution that we once took for granted.

Maurice F. Baggiano, J.D., is a published legal author and member of the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.