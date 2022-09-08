Another Voice: The substitute teachers union needs to be revitalized

My father was a proud member of the United Steelworkers of America back when steel, not plastic, was king. As I think about how that union membership impacted my own life, many things come to mind.

One blustery day when I was young, we went to the Union Hall. There was music, refreshments, a Santa who gave every child two presents – such largesse, and it wasn’t even Christmas yet! Other vivid memories surround a strike that lasted some months. The supplemental pay provided by the union was less than the wages dad usually earned. We were suddenly scraping. Mom went back to work while my father marched the picket line in solidarity with his union brothers, Black and white. Eventually the union prevailed, and we had lived a lesson in labor relations, perseverance and determination.

Historically, unionization has given rank-and-file workers and professionals a unified voice to spur improvements in wages, benefits and workplace conditions. When I see employees on the news, celebrating the victory of forming a union, their faces seem to reflect a mixture of satisfaction and relief. Maybe they assume their new status guarantees a brighter employment future.

I wish them luck. Unfortunately, the mere fact of having a union doesn’t guarantee vigorous advocacy or responsible financial stewardship. I am a member of a union. But it’s an organization in which I, and others, no longer have faith.

I worked with a substitute this summer, and asked if she was in the union. “I don’t think so,” she replied. “I’ve never heard anything from a union.” When we determined that there were dues coming out of her pay every day, she was surprised and annoyed.

How much faith can we have in a union that doesn’t present a financial report? There is a website: perennially out of date. By-laws are flouted, procedures are unprofessional and the parent organization offers little support. We must help ourselves.

Those of us in the trenches need one strong voice that will be recognized. The Supreme Court's Janus decision altered the face of union membership. How many substitute teachers understand that, if they do not join, they still enjoy wage increases equally with members, but when they have a grievance resulting from an assignment, they are not entitled to assistance?

How to address this unfortunate situation? We hope that more substitute teachers will join the union, by contacting substitutesunitedofbuffalo.com. In this economy, where unionized baristas may out-earn us, we need strength of numbers to negotiate our true worth. The last wage increase was miniscule considering the shortage of substitutes. It’s not just the money; we deserve more respect. We cannot be content any longer to dwell at the bottom of the food chain.

If you’re a substitute teacher, become educated about the history of our union, and possibilities that exist for the future. Union membership entitles you to a vote, a power that not enough substitute teachers are utilizing. Visit the website established independently by a group of subs who hope to revitalize the union: buffalosubstitutes.com.

Union membership entitles you to a vote, but we must show up to vote in person on Sept. 28 at Merriweather Library.

Please devote some effort to solidarity: It can pay off for all of us.

Susan Peters, of Buffalo, works as a substitute teacher.