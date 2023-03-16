In exchange for massive state, federal and local tax breaks, New York’s nonprofit hospitals are supposed to operate like charities, providing affordable health care to those in need while improving their communities. Instead, many are employing toxic practices that put profits ahead of patients.

Countless health care consumers have felt the impacts of nonprofit hospitals acting like big businesses. The disturbing, profit-seeking behaviors of some nonprofit hospitals in New York and across the country have been spotlighted in investigations and reports by the Community Service Society of New York, The New York Times and Axios, the documentary film "inHospitable," Innovation for Justice and many other sources.

For example, New York nonprofit hospitals have the dubious distinction of being among the hospitals in a handful of states with a “fair share deficit” of more than $1 billion in aggregate. In fact, nonprofit hospitals in New York received a whopping $1.6 billion more in tax breaks than they spent on charity care for low-income patients and community benefits in 2019, the most recent year available for most hospitals.

This is part of an ever-growing and disturbing pattern of nonprofit hospitals nationwide spending less on charity care than for-profit hospitals of comparable size.

Not only are New York nonprofit hospitals raking in cash from tax breaks, but they are also marking up prices for patients. Hospitals in New York charged patients with private insurance 263% more on average than they charged Medicare patients for the same services, and hospitals like NYU Langone Tisch and Montefiore charged patients more than five times what it costs for the hospitals to provide them with care.

To make matters worse, New York’s nonprofit hospitals routinely sue low-income patients for uncollected bills. Look no further than the state’s largest health system, Northwell. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Northwell sued more than 2,500 patients for uncollected bills.

Nonprofit hospitals in New York also flout federal price transparency laws, as less than 6% of New York’s hospitals are in compliance with federal regulations requiring all hospitals to post their prices online and make them easily accessible and searchable.

Fortunately, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle recognize too many nonprofit hospitals are taking advantage of vulnerable patients and taxpayers and are taking action to hold them accountable. Reps. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) joined forces to introduce bipartisan legislation that would help stop anticompetitive practices by nonprofit hospitals.

I am encouraged by these efforts and urge New York’s elected representatives to do everything in their power to hold nonprofit hospitals accountable to their communities.

Prohibiting these hospitals from pursuing toxic debt collection practices and setting standards for charity care eligibility and obligations are concrete actions that can make a real difference.

The Honorable Donna M. Christensen, MD is a founding board member of Consumers for Quality Care. She retired in 2015 from the U.S. House of Representatives, where she served nine terms and is the first female physician in history to serve in Congress.