Disastrous. There is no other word to describe the state of civic education in the U.S.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, just one in three eighth-grade students – just a few years away from being able to vote – can describe the structure or function of government. It is as though we’ve left our kids a sports car and neglected to teach them how to drive a stick shift.

The worrying state of civic education should have been a crisis 30 years ago, when the first nationwide assessment was administered and students earned an average of a mere 259 points out of 500. To give up on civic education is to give up on our democratic experiment.

The good news is that the horrendous results have already caused an appropriate level of panic, with headlines demonstrating popular concern that we’re sowing the seeds of our own democratic demiseby leaving the next generation the keys to a governing system they don’t understand.

How do we introduce students to a system that is undergoing a troubling bout of partisanship and gridlock?

Do we emphasize how our democracy should be (civic optimism), how our democracy is (civic cynicism), or how it was (civic memory)? A recent experience with a group of elementary students suggests we need a mixture of all three, with an emphasis on civic optimism.

I provided a group of youngsters a tour of the Montana Supreme Court, where I work as a judicial clerk. The group peppered me with questions after I covered the basics of the court.

For the most part, they asked questions pulled from the headlines: ”What happens when a judge doesn’t seem ethical?” “Do judges think about their friends when they make decisions?” “If a judge gets too old, how long can they keep their jobs?” In other words, they seemed to have received an informal civic education grounded in justifiable cynicism–justifiable because few would argue that how our system operates today aligns with how we’d expect it to run under ideal conditions.

Notably, they didn’t ask many questions about how our judicial branch and democracy, as a whole, have changed over time. They also didn’t inquire into when, if ever, the issues they heard discussed at the dinner table were less common or, at least, less severe. Absent having a civic memory – familiarity with the twists and turns of our democracy over time – the students appeared to think that this is how officials and voters have always behaved.

Most importantly, the students didn’t bring up any ideas for how to remedy the status quo and develop a more resilient and responsive democracy. – the sort of questions that rely on an education in civic optimism.

We need to make sure that students have the skills and education necessary to decide where they’ll steer our grand political experiment.

Civic optimism is hard to teach, hard to test and hard to measure, but if the next generation isn’t asking how we can improve our democracy from an early age, then we’ll likely be stuck in neutral.