In a recent column, the writer suggested that a janitor earning $50,000 pays the same percentage as a millionaire who is taxed at $160,200, the current cap for earning on Social Security.

While on the surface it is a true statement, the cap, however, is the same for everyone, on earned income, not wealth. A person earning $50,000 pays 7.65% on their earning or $3,825, the employer pays the same, including the Medicare contribution, and a person earning $160,200 pays $12,255. Now, if the same person is self-employed and earns $160,000, the payment is 15.3% or a payment to the system of Social Security and Medicare, of $24,511. The “Is it fair?” question suggests, in a classist manner, that the “rich” are not paying their fair share.

The further distortion is the rhetorical question of “Is it fair to expect workers to work to age 70?” No one will be forced to work until age 70; rather, the proposal is that someone could not collect full benefits until age 70, vs. the current age 67, if born after 1960. There will be age steps, as there are now, to collect Social Security, thus a reduced benefit by taking it early as there is now vs. an increased benefit for waiting. The distortion twists the facts.

The issue is further complicated when a person applies for Medicare Part B. The couple who is earning less than $194,000 pays up to $164.90 each or $3,958 per year for their health insurance, while the highly compensated couple may pay $560.50 each per month or $13,452 per year for the exact same coverage. All other insurances, such as homeowners, auto, flood, life, disability, long term care, etc. are priced by risk, not income. “Is that fair?”

One shouldn’t ignore that at Social Security claim time, the real amount received from Social Security is considerably less as a percentage of higher earned income than that of a lower income.

The rescue of America can not be strapped on the backs of people others perceive to be the rich. A stronger plan might be to have everyone contribute, through working, to the Social Security and Medicare system, and to refrain from the classism that permeates society.