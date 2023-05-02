Infant sleep, or lack thereof, has become quite the topic of conversation among new parents. In our fast-paced society, it has become increasingly important for parents to get adequate sleep. This is why there are so many new products such as a wide variety of infant sleep sacks, sound machines, online sleep training programs, etc. First-time parents are set to believe that infants should be sleeping through the night, at ages that simply are not realistic.

Through online groups, app discussion boards and talking with friends who are parents, parents have all kinds of access to what the latest and greatest is for getting babies to sleep. We wouldn’t tell parents that they need to work on their baby’s walking skills at 4 months (because we know that will naturally come), and the same is true of sleep. We can’t sleep train our way out of biologically normal infant needs.

The one-sized-fits all approach that “sleep coaches,” “sleep consultants” and some pediatricians use is not realistic for the vast majority of babies. Methods such as “cry it out” may seem to work as the infant will cry for less time each night before finally stopping altogether. Problem solved, right? Nope. That baby’s cortisol levels became so elevated that their stress response system shut down and they do not care for a repeat performance.

So, while from the parent’s perspective, their baby is now sleeping through the night, that baby may very well be waking but not calling out for them, as their trust in their caregiver has now been undermined.

I know some of you must be thinking, “What other choice do I have then if I want to sleep?” While not discussed by most pediatricians, there is safe co-sleeping which has health and emotional benefits for parent and baby. There is also room sharing in which a crib or bassinet is in the parents’ room with them.

Additionally, repeatedly co-regulating with your baby over and over again is an option. This is basic baby biology since the beginning of time- baby cries, parent responds, baby’s needs are met and secure attachment forms.

My bottom line is when did we as a society become so obsessed with forcing our young babies and toddlers to become “independent”? Is it really to benefit the baby or is it to benefit the parent? Working in early childhood mental health, any early childhood professional will tell you that babies learn to regulate from repeated responsiveness from their caregivers. They cannot be taught to be “independent.”

Healthy babies wake up throughout the night. The sleep training industry is creating the problem (telling you there is something wrong if your baby isn’t sleeping through the night), selling the product (thousands of them) and profiting off both.

Amelia O’Connor is an Infant Toddler Mental Health Consultant.