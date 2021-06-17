Another Voice: The Skyway is a thin, curving ribbon that adds flair to the city skyline

The Buffalo Skyway was designed and engineered to do a job, which was to allow for the free flow of both car/truck traffic and shipping traffic through our waterways, and it continues to do that job magnificently. It is in no way a “hulking structure” as the Buffalo News Editorial Board wrote on June 11, or an “eyesore” as some claim.
Many well-meaning people confuse the Skyway bridge with the elevated section of the 190 downtown, with its mess of ramps, supports and dark underneath spaces. The Skyway is a 1.1 mile bridge connecting downtown to the Outer Harbor, 110 feet high, with a deck width of only 57 feet. It is a thin, curving ribbon across our waterfront, adding a unique and graceful flair to our Rust Belt skyline. When one stands underneath, the scale and strength of its art deco supports inspires awe – a wonderful feeling to have in the heart of one’s city.
It was built by local heroes, Mohawk ironworkers and “Skywalkers,” three of whom gave their lives building it. The Skyway stands as a memorial to them.
Driving the Skyway is a ride like no other. It’s a thrill every time, yet perfectly safe, and it is accessible and free to all. The views it offers of our beautiful Lake Erie and our skyline are breathtaking.
It was designed to snake around our grain elevators, with supports far enough apart so as not to impede our activities and views. We just spent $30 million redecking the bridge, and all remember well the traffic jams and delays those lane closures caused.
Tear it down for what? To sell the land underneath to the highest bidder? To necessitate the building of new highways, and bridges, sending noisy, polluting traffic through our city streets? To open up our precious Outer Harbor – which is now enjoyed as a recreational green space and a wildlife refuge in our urban fabric – to private development and money-making by a few, to the detriment of the many?
Buffalo needs and wants the Skyway. The people have spoken, loud and clear. The Skyway is worth so much more than a few short-term development dollars. It adds a deeper, long-term value to our city and region because of its history, beauty, uniqueness, its design and engineering, the sense of fun and excitement it brings to our daily drives, and its clear usefulness and functionality in terms of the flow of people, goods and services through our region.
The Skyway is truly our signature bridge. It unites us and makes us proud. What is a signature? It is one’s name, written with distinction and with a flourish. I am proud to be a Buffalonian, and I am grateful for our unique signature on the cityscape.
Rachele Schneekloth of Buffalo founded Skyway Club, a Facebook group with more than 2,300 members.