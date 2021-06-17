Another Voice: The Skyway is a thin, curving ribbon that adds flair to the city skyline

The Buffalo Skyway was designed and engineered to do a job, which was to allow for the free flow of both car/truck traffic and shipping traffic through our waterways, and it continues to do that job magnificently. It is in no way a “hulking structure” as the Buffalo News Editorial Board wrote on June 11, or an “eyesore” as some claim.

Many well-meaning people confuse the Skyway bridge with the elevated section of the 190 downtown, with its mess of ramps, supports and dark underneath spaces. The Skyway is a 1.1 mile bridge connecting downtown to the Outer Harbor, 110 feet high, with a deck width of only 57 feet. It is a thin, curving ribbon across our waterfront, adding a unique and graceful flair to our Rust Belt skyline. When one stands underneath, the scale and strength of its art deco supports inspires awe – a wonderful feeling to have in the heart of one’s city.

It was built by local heroes, Mohawk ironworkers and “Skywalkers,” three of whom gave their lives building it. The Skyway stands as a memorial to them.

Driving the Skyway is a ride like no other. It’s a thrill every time, yet perfectly safe, and it is accessible and free to all. The views it offers of our beautiful Lake Erie and our skyline are breathtaking.