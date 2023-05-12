Over the course of my 35-year utility career, I have seen several well-intended policies advanced in the name of cost and reliability of electricity and natural gas. Some worked out well, such as efforts to save the zero-carbon nuclear power complex in Oswego and advancing electric transmission upgrades.

Others? Disastrous, such as the “six-cent” law that was intended to create competition in power generation in the state, and instead drove up electric rates and made a few who took advantage of the law very wealthy, on the backs of ratepayers.

Another well-intended but disastrous decision was the recent approval of the Champlain Hudson Power Express that will import power from Hydro-Quebec. The project is completely anathema to the competitive New York power market by bringing foreign power through an exclusive cable inaccessible to state power producers and also compromises New York energy independence. Worse yet, among the sales pitches was the ability to eliminate the New York City “peaker units,” emergency standby fossil generators typically only run in weather extremes.

A recent report from the NYISO notes that the Hydro-Quebec contract has no obligation to deliver in winter months when extreme cold strikes Quebec – like a polar vortex would skip over New York? Consequently “alternatives” will need to be explored to eliminate the fossil “peakers,” so ratepayers will pay twice, and the cable itself was no bargain to begin with.

The new variable is climate change stirred in with the ever-present concerns of cost and reliability.

New York can boast the lowest per capita carbon emissions of any state in the country primarily due to low-cost natural gas putting coal power out of business through the competitive markets, along with the New York City robust MTA public transit system. Efforts to export that model and really move the national needle through elimination of thousands of megawatts of remaining coal power across the U.S. may suffer through lack of understanding how natural gas is the best path to get there, absent proliferation of new nuclear power plants.

Hydropower is a valuable but stagnant source, wind and solar can only nibble at the edges given massive acreage needed, subsidies and ongoing intermittency issues, along with the tiny penetration of power into the New York market despite decades of guaranteed contracts.

The balance that must be struck is for continued aggressive emission reductions and maintaining stable pricing at a time when inflation is hammering everyone. Price hikes threaten enlightened leaders.

Time will tell if New York’s chosen path to eliminate natural gas use in new buildings will harm our economy and property values through increased electric rates and system reliability concerns.

Proof has never been provided that the added electricity needed for this natural gas ban will be purely from carbon-free sources. Fingers crossed that this well-intended plan turns out as desired, but if looking at the past is how we can try and predict the future, this will not turn out well.

Phil Wilcox, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (retired) formerly represented Huntley and was an active participant in relicensing the Niagara Power Project.