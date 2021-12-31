Another Voice: The right to refuse dangerous work is written in law

Given the imminent and dangerous threat the tornadoes posed, it was both legal and logical for workers at Amazon and Mayfield to leave. What OSHA or the Department of Labor or the Justice Department do about that remains to be seen.

If only workers had used their rights! But how would they know, unless they knew the law or where to look to find it or even what they’d be looking for?

A standard OSHA poster for display in the workplace is silent on the right to refuse, referring in general terms to workers’ rights to a safe workplace and offering a phone number to call. OSHA must make those rights clear on mandatory workplace posters.

The media have also largely failed to draw appropriate attention to these workplace rights, as experienced reporters dedicated to labor issues have by-and-large been replaced by general assignment reporters or those covering business.

It’s no surprise, then, that workers don’t know their rights or, at minimum, how to save their own lives on the job in the face of workplace dangers.

U.S. workers deserve better. Who would dare say publicly they don’t?

Kathy Wilkes of Madison, Wis., is a longtime labor journalist and former union co-founder and officer. This column was produced for The Progressive magazine and distributed by Tribune News Service.