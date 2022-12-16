Another Voice: The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act needs to pass

Over the past year, our nation has vigorously debated how to protect workers and support women. Last week, a bipartisan group of United States Senators urgently called for passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA). Despite passing in the House of Representatives and in a Senate committee with yes votes from both sides of the aisle, the bill has not progressed in the full Senate.

It is confounding that our elected leaders have failed to advance the one bill that actually has the votes to pass and that will help women in the workplace. The economy has suffered. While some parents have gone back to work after the pandemic, many are still struggling. It is becoming harder to make ends meet and care for our families. Given this, inaction by the Senate makes no sense.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act creates protections for pregnant workers. The bill requires employers to make temporary and reasonable modifications to job duties for pregnant and postpartum workers with a medical need. Think of a cashier who needs a stool to continue working while pregnant. This is a common-sense piece of legislation and a political no-brainer – a win for women, families, workers, employers, Republicans and Democrats.

Despite having more than 60 votes of support – enough to break a filibuster – the Senate has stood still on this important protection. To our dismay, the leadership of the Senate has pushed this bill to one of the last items on its agenda. But make no mistake: This legislation is of the highest priority to workers, families and advocates who are fighting to ensure that no one has to choose between a healthy pregnancy and her job.

Unlike many worker protection bills, the PWFA has broad support. It’s not every day you’ll find the ACLU, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops agreeing on a bill. All of us are asking Sen. Chuck Schumer not to adjourn until the legislation passes.

Can it truly be that in an era where some workers can be forced to carry a pregnancy to term the Senate has decided it will not address the gaps in law that leave pregnant workers exposed and unprotected? Congress passed the Pregnancy Discrimination Act in 1978. Will we have to wait another 44 years before pregnant workers get relief? The answer must be no.

This year, around Mother’s Day, Senate Majority Leader Schumer stood on the Senate floor in support of the PWFA. Seven months later, we need action, not words. The power to achieve this landmark win is in his hands; women and families are counting on him. Too much is at stake for this bill to fail.

Vania Leveille is senior legislative counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union.