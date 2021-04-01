Another Voice: The paradox of Parkinson’s Law, Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s Law stems from a study by British public administration scholar Cyril Northcote Parkinson. He recognized a pattern whereby civil service staff numbers kept incrementally increasing but the workload remained static, and critically, the work wasn’t getting done any faster.
The crux of his law is that the demands of a job don’t always grow but the energy and resources committed to it do, defining a bureaucratic tendency toward becoming increasingly inefficient.
My work habits illustrate a simpler example of Parkinson’s Law. I have always believed that I work best under pressure. I put things off. Then, as the deadline approaches, nervous sweat and creative juices flow and, stressfully, everything comes together. Many of us operate this way. We perceive tasks based upon the time we’re allotted as opposed to the actual effort required to complete them.
Alternately, Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive neurological ailment that affects a person’s ability to move. As the disease progresses, muscles stiffen, range of motion decreases, motor skills begin to diminish, and even the simplest daily tasks take increasingly more time and focus.
For someone with advancing Parkinson’s disease, routine activities – getting dressed, negotiating the stairs, preparing a meal – all become significant undertakings. Something that would normally take a few minutes can take an inordinate amount of time and energy.
A correlation between Parkinson’s Law and Parkinson’s disease struck me recently. April is National Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. This is one of our busiest periods at the Parkinson’s Foundation, as there will be activities all month long, providing education about the disease and essential resources.
I reflected on my father, who battled Parkinson’s disease. The ailment progressively limited his physical capabilities. I recalled how time became less of a luxury for him as every minute was increasingly consumed with his battle against his symptoms.
My daydreaming made me realize how I was, again, falling prey to Parkinson’s Law. I began to sense how much time I spend pondering a project instead of truly addressing it. For someone with Parkinson’s disease, it’s the opposite. Every minute is work.
What Parkinson’s Law and Parkinson’s disease have in common is that they both steal time. Pursuing greater awareness about Parkinson’s disease is critical as the rate of diagnoses increases rapidly. With that in mind, I’m committing April to overcoming my issues with Parkinson’s Law so I can devote more time to bettering the lives of those battling Parkinson’s disease.
Chris Jamele is development director for the New York and New Jersey Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation.