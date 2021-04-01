Another Voice: The paradox of Parkinson’s Law, Parkinson’s disease

A correlation between Parkinson’s Law and Parkinson’s disease struck me recently. April is National Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. This is one of our busiest periods at the Parkinson’s Foundation, as there will be activities all month long, providing education about the disease and essential resources.

I reflected on my father, who battled Parkinson’s disease. The ailment progressively limited his physical capabilities. I recalled how time became less of a luxury for him as every minute was increasingly consumed with his battle against his symptoms.

My daydreaming made me realize how I was, again, falling prey to Parkinson’s Law. I began to sense how much time I spend pondering a project instead of truly addressing it. For someone with Parkinson’s disease, it’s the opposite. Every minute is work.

What Parkinson’s Law and Parkinson’s disease have in common is that they both steal time. Pursuing greater awareness about Parkinson’s disease is critical as the rate of diagnoses increases rapidly. With that in mind, I’m committing April to overcoming my issues with Parkinson’s Law so I can devote more time to bettering the lives of those battling Parkinson’s disease.

Chris Jamele is development director for the New York and New Jersey Chapter of the Parkinson’s Foundation.