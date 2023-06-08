The 2024 NYS Budget, approved on May 2nd, includes a first-in-the-nation statewide ban of natural gas in new buildings, beginning in 2026. A proposal to ban natural gas in existing homes and businesses was removed from the budget, but new legislation threatens the ability of Western New Yorkers to continue using it.

The New York Home Energy Affordable Transition (NYHEAT) Act, currently being considered by state legislators, includes sweeping amendments to the state’s Public Service Law. Of particular concern, the bill would effectively prohibit the modernization of our existing natural gas delivery system, which involves replacing older sections of pipeline as they reach the end of their useful life. Instead, the bill provides that those older sections be permanently removed from service, which would effectively ban natural gas service for entire neighborhoods.

Although the bill gives a nod to reliability, the very purpose of the NYHEAT Act is to force the conversion of homes and businesses to electric heat – whether customers want it or not. The risks to safety and reliability of forcing customers to heat their homes with electricity produced from intermittent renewable sources are obvious. The affordability of forced conversion is also concerning. The exorbitant conversion costs, estimated by the state at $20,000 to $50,000 per household, would be borne by home and business owners, as the bill ignores those costs and proposes no form of relief.

Further, the bill proposes to cap utility bills for low- and moderate-income households at 6% of their income, a laudable concept in principle, but includes no clarity on how, or by whom, costs beyond the cap would be paid for. But it’s obvious that the cost of this subsidy would be paid for by New Yorkers, either in the form of higher utility costs or higher state income taxes. Rising costs would directly impact consumers, with an inflationary impact on goods and services as businesses pass their increased costs on to customers.

A premise of NYHEAT is that the natural gas distribution system must be discontinued to meet the emissions reduction requirements set forth in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. But nowhere in the act does it say the use of natural gas must be eliminated. The continued operation of a strategically downsized and decarbonized natural gas system is critical to achieving the state’s goals in a way that ensures the continued reliability, resilience and affordability of energy for all New Yorkers.