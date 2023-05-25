Recent reporting has made it abundantly clear that National Fuel used a ratepayer-funded website for its lobbying efforts against the implementation of New York’s climate law, likely violating state law in the process. But many Buffalonians might be unaware that the cost of this website is a drop in the bucket of what gas utilities can lawfully get away with to profit at their customers’ expense while working against their interests.

And that is one reason why New York’s antiquated laws governing utility regulation desperately need reform through the legislation proposed in a popular bill called the NY Home Energy Affordable Transition or HEAT Act. Another reason for passing the NY HEAT Act is that it would implement the state’s goal of limiting low-and-moderate income (LMI) households’ home energy bills to 6% of their earnings, reducing their average monthly energy costs by about $75.

This bill, however, does a lot more, and for all gas customers of all incomes. Current laws allow gas hookups worth thousands of dollars each to be given away at no or minimal cost to new customers. Existing customers pick the tab that grows by about $200 million each year. Dug up streets for old pipe replacement add billions more to ratepayers’ liabilities.

The new pipes laid at the cost of $6 million per mile will be mostly empty in just a few decades, but utility customers could be on the hook to continue paying for them long after they are retired. Just like new hookups, our outdated laws allow the utilities an 8% to 10% return on these investments at ratepayer expense even though non-pipe alternatives or thermal energy networks would be far more cost-effective and superior in many cases.

Not surprisingly, utilities like National Fuel and National Grid would like to see this bill fail because it imperils their profits. So they have floated their own “clean energy vision” based on a hypothetical blend of renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen flowing through the gas distribution network.

This vision, however, is a mirage and has been thoroughly debunked by experts. Strategically replacing leak-prone pipes with thermal energy conduits would build lasting energy infrastructure and unlike the RNG and hydrogen hoax, offers a real path for many union workers with pipe skills to transition to a clean-energy future.

The NY HEAT Act is a common sense energy affordability and fiscal responsibility bill that would lower energy costs for LMI households and implement safeguards against massive future price increases for all gas customers. If the legislators fail to pass the NY HEAT Act, how will they look their constituents in the eye this summer and explain why they chose freebies for gas utilities over rate relief for the people they are sworn to serve?

Sara Schultz is the vice chair of Sierra Club Niagara Group and a co-convener of the Interfaith Climate Justice Community of Western New York. Anshul Gupta is senior policy analyst with New Yorkers for Clean Power.