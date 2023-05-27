A recent article in the Buffalo News by Chris Bragg (“The insular process of picking New York’s top judges”, May 22, 2023) discussed how our Court of Appeals judges are appointed. Regrettably, the article implied that the merit selection process is tainted because the members of the State Commission on Judicial Appointments, which makes the list of recommendations from which the governor selects nominees, is made up of attorneys who appear before our highest court.

This is unfair. There is no perfect system for judicial selection, but this process has an established record of selecting candidates that is non-partisan, merit based, and effective.

It is true that the lawyers who are appointed to this panel may argue before the Court. It is also true that there is probably no better qualification for evaluating a judicial candidate than to be a lawyer who understands what the Court does and how it does it.

It is true that the system lacks transparency, but the list of candidates that the Commission sends to the governor is public. Sometimes, multiple vacancies occur, and sometimes, there are serial vacancies, and not everyone applies for every opening. The qualifications of the candidates that make the lists are obvious to anyone who follows this process.

A judge’s job is to make rulings on the law, not to respond to popular opinion. Judges are supposed to make correct decisions, based on the law. Judges should be knowledgeable about the law. The Commission’s selection process is only part of how Court of Appeals judges are appointed. After the Commission promulgates its list, the governor reviews it, the Judiciary Committee conducts a hearing and the State Senate votes.

These are not pro forma steps. The fact that a prospective nominee was just rejected shows that this is taken seriously, and the fact that rejection is rare tells us that the Commission has historically done its job well.

The question is how do we best insulate the judicial selection process from the political process? At the Philadelphia Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin proposed that lawyers should decide who should sit on the federal courts. Franklin quipped that the attorneys would select “the ablest of the profession in order to get rid of him, and share his practice among themselves.” Dr. Franklin’s rational for this proposal was tongue-in-cheek, but it resembles the merit selection process we use. Moreover, it works.

At a moment when the United States Supreme Court is polling at historically low confidence numbers, the New York Court of Appeals is highly respected by the attorneys who appear before it, and by the courts of other states – including federal circuit courts of appeal – which routinely cite New York authority in their opinions.

William C. Altreuter, of Altreuter Berlin, is a practicing litigation attorney who has appeared in state and federal courts across New York State.