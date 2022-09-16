Another Voice: The Independent Review Board conducted a thorough investigation of recent abuse cases

The recent article, “With little explanation, diocese has reinstated 17 priests accused of sexual abuse” (Sept. 6), does a disservice to the dedicated members of the Independent Review Board who are committed to thoroughly investigating any allegation of sexual abuse or impropriety by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee, or volunteer.

Representing diverse backgrounds and professional capacities, including former prosecutors and experts in child abuse and the treatment of the abused, most of us are also parents and grandparents, and all of us are volunteers dedicated to getting at the truth and impartially discerning all relevant facts to recommend appropriate action toward any accused clergy member or layperson.

It is important to note that abuse allegations are referred to the Independent Review Board only after they have been sent to the district attorney, as the diocese will first defer to criminal authorities. Once our board receives an allegation, an independent investigator is retained to review available evidence and to interview whatever witnesses can be found. This can be especially challenging when almost all claims that come before us involve conduct alleged to have occurred several decades ago, and sometimes entail memories that have faded, witnesses who have died and evidence that has been lost.

A different and more frustrating problem occurs, however, when attorneys do not allow the independent investigator to speak with their clients or do not even allow our board to see the allegations or know the client's name. We want very much to be able to hear from both the accuser and the accused, but we can only address the facts that come before us, and we are committed to extending due process to both the accuser and the accused. Even when an accuser refuses to cooperate, the investigator will attempt to interview as many witnesses as possible so that the board might discern the veracity of the complaint and determine an appropriate recommendation regarding the accused.

The fact that "little explanation" is provided to the public is an unfortunate but necessary part of our process. Board members take their oath of confidentiality very seriously. We are dealing with highly sensitive issues and to encourage the accusers, the accused and other witnesses to be forthcoming, we must be able to assure them of confidentiality. Although volunteers, we spend hours before every meeting reviewing the available material and hours at our meetings considering the available evidence.

Finally, we adamantly reject the notion that our board serves as a "public relations wing of the diocese" or in any way tends to err on the side of the accused. We have dedicated years of our lives to serve on this board because we are committed to protecting children and vulnerable adults, and we will continue to pursue every allegation of abuse with the seriousness, thoroughness and integrity that is required by the important responsibility we have assumed.

Salvatore R. Martoche is chairman of the Independent Review Board.