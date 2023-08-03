As frustration mounts over the slow rollout of New York’s legal adult-use cannabis market, cannabis licensees and stakeholders are understandably anxious.

However, infighting amongst the state’s current and prospective cannabis licensees risks missing the bigger picture – the illicit market is winning.

There has been concern over the state’s medical operators (formally known as “registered organizations” or “ROs”) entering the adult-use market after a delay of more than two years. Critics, however, fail to recognize the role the 2021 Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) clearly established for ROs. They also ignore a hard truth: Entry of additional New York operators – and quickly – is critical to prevent illegal opportunists from decimating New York’s entire cannabis opportunity.

At the advent of New York’s cannabis program, ROs were established and required to vertically integrate to provide cannabis to a modest number of medical patients in a tightly restricted and easily administered market.

In the adult-use law, lawmakers decided to allow ROs to add adult-use while maintaining medical operations, but only if they pay a licensing fee to fund social equity; and serve adult-use consumers in no more than three co-located retail locations to preserve patient access.

What the MRTA did not contemplate was a delay in the adult-use market — for ROs or any other adult-use retail licensee. Delaying RO entry means depriving the state of special licensing fees earmarked to help roll out social equity licenses. Indeed, the MRTA specifically calls for the initial adult-use license application period to be opened for all applicants at the same time.

Some fear RO entry into adult-use will undercut their own opportunity to serve New York’s cannabis industry, but that ignores the benefits ROs can offer industry stakeholders.

Medical operators will provide growers with up to – but not more than – 30 regulated retail dispensaries to sell a significant backlog of conditional cultivator products. With their established infrastructure and experience, ROs can also provide guidance, mentorship, and know-how to industry participants, and quality, safe products to the cannabis consumers.

This is what the MRTA contemplates.

It will take time for ROs to apply for adult-use transition, retrofit retail operations, and scale up cultivation facilities that previously didn’t make economic sense given New York’s 120,000-member patient population. ROs cannot – and will not – start flooding the adult-use market with products on Day One. It’s simply not possible.

The success of thousands of illicit market scofflaws statewide demonstrates that demand for cannabis in New York is strong. Consumers need and deserve access to safe, tested and regulated products sold by legal dispensaries statewide.

The MRTA is a blueprint for a well-regulated, economically viable, and safe adult-use program. That is the map the industry should and must follow to displace the formidable illicit market.