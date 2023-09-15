Zero-emission bus manufacturer Nova Bus recently announced the closure of its Plattsburgh facility. As one of the top five major private manufacturing companies in the area, Nova Bus anchors the North country’s manufacturing cluster.

With over 350 employees poised to lose their jobs, and eight to 0 major bus component suppliers doing business with Nova Bus, the closure highlights the wide impact on communities and businesses when a major manufacturer leaves.

This closure reflects the ongoing decline of the state’s manufacturing sector, which once created good middle class jobs but has been decimated over the decades. After a peak of 1.6 million manufacturing workers in the mid-’70s, New York’s thriving industrial belt turned into a rust belt, with less than half that number currently employed in the sector.

But New York can use its market-shaping purchasing power to turn around this decadeslong decline.

The comprehensive Green Transit, Green Jobs (GT, GJ) bill (S6089 & A6414) ensures that transit agencies, their unionized workforce, manufacturing workers and communities benefit from the transition to zero-emission buses while addressing the climate crisis, health impacts and economic uncertainty.

GT, GJ would ensure that New York public transit agencies commit to purchasing only zero-emission buses as they replace their fleets starting in 2029. With a phased adoption, transit agencies and manufacturers can plan accordingly.

Modeled after Jobs to Move America’s U.S. Employment Plan, a policy framework that has been used by L.A. Metro and other transit agencies, the bill encourages zero-emission bus manufacturers to “compete up” through the bid evaluation process by earning extra credit for good wages, benefits, retraining and in-state facility commitments.

Including GT, GJ in the governor’s 2024-2025 executive budget would ensure smaller transit agencies in the state have the funding needed to effectively transition to the green economy. By allocating $100 million each year to non-MTA transit agencies, this eases the burden of the transition and ensures their unionized workforce receives the training to safely work on zero-emission buses.

The training part is key: Jobs in manufacturing fossil fuel buses have historically been good union jobs, and GT, GJ will ensure their counterparts in zero-emissions buses are of the same quality.

New York State can leverage its immense purchasing power to transition to the green economy while creating good, community-sustaining jobs in multiple sectors—from offshore wind projects to the manufacturing of zero-emission school and public transit buses.

It’s time to do the most public good with New York State’s high-dollar purchases and contracts – starting with public transit. Let’s make New York a model of building a resilient economy with thriving communities able to withstand the climate crisis.

Daniel Vicente is director of United Auto Workers Region 9, and Stephan Edel is coalition coordinator of NY Renews.