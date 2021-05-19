Another Voice: The Green Line’s final breaths: Life beyond the rockets

As an Israeli-Jew and an academic studying environmental racism, the latest events have made me realize that while the media focuses on rockets blazing through Tel Aviv’s night skies and massive explosions erasing apartment buildings in Gaza, the most striking changes are happening elsewhere – in Israeli cities where Jews and Palestinian-Israelis reside side-by-side.

Here, it has become obvious that the separation between Israel within the Green Line and the occupied territories outside of the Green Line, if one ever existed, is becoming irrelevant. The problem is not only the occupation, but what is increasingly viewed as an apartheid regime thriving both outside and within the Green Line.

Events are engendering unprecedented Palestinian unity on both sides of the line. Simultaneously, Jewish settlers from the occupied territories have arrived by busloads to incite riots within the Green Line. The State of Israel controls both spaces, ignoring the Green Line when convenient.