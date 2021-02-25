Another Voice: The grass isn’t greener on the single-payer side

Britain’s National Health Service aims to start treatment for at least 85 percent of patients suspected to have cancer “within 62 days of being referred.” But this goal hasn’t been met in years. In 2019, more than one in five cancer patients had to wait over two months to begin treatment.

These delays can be the difference between life and death, considering the importance of early detection. Colon cancer caught early has a 90% five-year survival rate, but that dips to 14 percent if it spreads to other organs. The five-year survival rate for breast cancer is 99% if detected early.

Cancer patients have it much better in the United States. The median wait for treatment for U.S. cancer patients is 29 days, according to a 2019 study. U.S. cancer mortality rates decreased 26 percent between 1999 and 2018. They went down just 15.6 percent in the United Kingdom within that same time frame.

Our neighbors to the north are also all too familiar with lengthy waits for care. According to a 2020 report from the Fraser Institute, a libertarian Vancouver think tank, Canadian patients wait a median of 22 weeks between referral by a general practitioner and treatment from a specialist.

Covid-19 has put an unprecedented amount of stress on our health care system, but we know that it won’t last forever. For patients living under single-payer health care, the end of the pandemic will not mark the end of months-long waits for care.

Sally C. Pipes is president and CEO at the Pacific Research Institute.