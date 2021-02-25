Another Voice: The grass isn’t greener on the single-payer side

The Congressional Budget Office recently released a report analyzing five scenarios for how the United States might go about implementing government-run, single-payer health care. In all five cases, the CBO predicted that “demand for care was estimated to exceed the supply of care by more than would be the case under current law.”
In other words, making health care “free” at the point of access would stoke unlimited demand. But it would do nothing to increase the supply of care. That’s a recipe for long waits.
For evidence, look at what patients in other countries with single-payer systems have to deal with. For example, some 4.5 million patients in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service have been waiting on non-urgent hospital treatment in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to November data. Around 200,000 of them had been waiting for over a year.
Of course, we’ve had our own share of struggles during the pandemic. Dozens of U.S. hospitals canceled elective surgeries back in December, amid one of the most severe surges. ICUs and emergency rooms in some areas have been overrun from time to time, too.
But nations with single-payer health care systems were dealing with these problems long before the world had heard of Covid-19.
Britain’s National Health Service aims to start treatment for at least 85 percent of patients suspected to have cancer “within 62 days of being referred.” But this goal hasn’t been met in years. In 2019, more than one in five cancer patients had to wait over two months to begin treatment.
These delays can be the difference between life and death, considering the importance of early detection. Colon cancer caught early has a 90% five-year survival rate, but that dips to 14 percent if it spreads to other organs. The five-year survival rate for breast cancer is 99% if detected early.
Cancer patients have it much better in the United States. The median wait for treatment for U.S. cancer patients is 29 days, according to a 2019 study. U.S. cancer mortality rates decreased 26 percent between 1999 and 2018. They went down just 15.6 percent in the United Kingdom within that same time frame.
Our neighbors to the north are also all too familiar with lengthy waits for care. According to a 2020 report from the Fraser Institute, a libertarian Vancouver think tank, Canadian patients wait a median of 22 weeks between referral by a general practitioner and treatment from a specialist.
Covid-19 has put an unprecedented amount of stress on our health care system, but we know that it won’t last forever. For patients living under single-payer health care, the end of the pandemic will not mark the end of months-long waits for care.
Sally C. Pipes is president and CEO at the Pacific Research Institute.