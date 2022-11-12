Another Voice: The film and TV industries are bringing sizable economic benefits to Erie County

Ten years ago, most people in Western New York would have never predicted the abundance of movie and television projects that have chosen our region for their backdrop.

A steady flow of motion pictures and episodic television shows have pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into our local economy and hundreds of good paying jobs have been created.

New businesses have sprung up to support this new industry. Soundstages, camera and equipment rental shops and casting agencies are just a few of the recent businesses that opened to service this new sector of the local economy.

Existing businesses like hotels, rental car companies, lumber yards, stores and restaurants have all benefitted from these productions, as well – and this is new money coming to town, and not local money recirculated.

Young people who aspire to be part of this business are finding work in their hometown instead of leaving for Hollywood, New York City or other production centers.

More than 500 people found work locally on Paramount Pictures' “A Quiet Place 2,” which shot here in 2019. More than 16,000 room nights were booked in area hotels, and $45 million-plus was spent at local businesses that summer. That doesn’t even include the spinoff factor, with traveling actors and crew spent their nights visiting our restaurants, casinos, museums and many attractions. Actress Emily Blunt and her famous husband John Krasinski spent the summer here, giving Western New Yorkers a glimpse of celebrity fun and excitement, as well as building hometown pride.

All these developments were started with an investment from the County of Erie for the operation of the Buffalo Niagara Film Office, which acts as the chief marketing proponent of movie and television production in our area.

The proposed 2023 Erie County budget contains continued funding for our efforts to entice filmmakers to consider Western New York and its many architectural assets for their projects. County Executive Mark Poloncarz has a strong belief in this industry, and the legislature supports him. Their investment has been proper and prudent, and the return on investment is sizable.

So, the next time you see a small Erie County village used for scenes in a holiday movie, or the Kensington Expressway as the setting for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle chase scene, or the familiar architecture of downtown Buffalo behind Bradley Cooper delivering lines in Guillermo del Toro’s "Nightmare Alley," please remember that our county and its leadership made that happen.

Their investment continues to pay dividends on the big screen and behind the screen in the form of new jobs, new investment and economic growth in an industry that was nearly nonexistent a few years ago.

A tip of the Hollywood top hat to County Executive Poloncarz, the Erie County Legislature and to the kind citizens of this great community who make our Hollywood guests feel so welcome.

Tim Clark is Film Commissioner, Buffalo Niagara Film Office.