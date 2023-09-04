Labor Day is a reminder of the immense contributions made by workers here in WNY and nationwide. As we pause to celebrate this day, we must recognize the achievements of the labor movement and acknowledge the workforce’s ongoing struggles and aspirations.

Since its inception, Labor Day has symbolized more than just a long weekend marking the end of summer; it commemorates the dedication and resilience of workers who fought for fair treatment, safe conditions and reasonable hours. The early labor movement paved the way for critical changes that we often take for granted today. The eight-hour workday, weekends off, child labor laws – these hard-fought victories have significantly improved lives for generations of Americans.

However, even in the face of progress, challenges persist. Workers continue to battle for equitable wages, inclusive workplaces, and protection from exploitation. The rise of the gig economy, automation, technology and economic inequality has ushered in new complexities that demand our attention. Labor Day is a reminder that the fight for workers’ rights is far from over.

One aspect that warrants celebration is the diversity of the modern workforce. The labor movement has evolved to represent individuals from various backgrounds, uniting under a common cause. This inclusivity strengthens our society, highlighting the power of unity in driving positive change.

Labor Day also prompts us to reflect on the future of work. As technology reshapes industries and job markets, our approach to labor rights and protections must also adapt. It’s crucial to ensure that advancements benefit all workers, because it is our labor (and often tax dollars) that create them. We can successfully navigate this evolution by embracing innovation while safeguarding workers’ financial, physical and social well-being.

In celebrating Labor Day, we honor the contributions of those who came before us while recognizing the challenges that persist today. Let us not forget that our rights and benefits were hard-won, and they require vigilance to uphold. As we revel in the long weekend, let’s also stand in solidarity with workers advocating for their rights and working collectively towards a fairer, more just future. After all, the progress of our society relies on the strength of the labor force – the true backbone of our nation.

Peter De Jesús Jr. is President, WNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO.