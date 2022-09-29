Another Voice: The fight for a fair contract is a fight for patients

Fifteen years ago we met at Kaleida Health, both working on the medical surgery floor at Three West, where we take care of a variety of patients, including before and after surgeries. Since then, we have cared for every single patient that walked through our doors together.

We were proud of our work then. When we had more staff, we were able to provide quality, attentive care to every single patient. We didn’t need to rush through feeding them, took the necessary time to bathe them, provided thorough guidance on their medication or healing process and more.

But after a three-year pandemic, the cutting of ancillary staff to save on costs, and losing too many of our health care heroes to exhaustion and burnout, this is no longer the case. Our hospital is at a breaking point when it comes to staff retention, and this has a direct impact on quality of care.

As the health care workers directly responsible for our community’s health, we refuse to let the pandemic continue to be an excuse for declining quality of care and a continuous cycle of burnout within our workforce.

During the pandemic, we had no choice but to make sacrifices. We worked with limited resources, we took on more patients than we could safely handle, we went without sleep and meals, and worked ourselves past the point of exhaustion, in the name of saving lives. It was a crisis, and we heeded the call.

But now, we are continuing to step through the doors of underfunded hospitals, not eating for hours, not taking bathroom breaks, rushing through patient care, dealing with frustrated visitors, and at the end of the day, we’re still overwhelmed by guilt because patients were left waiting for hours on end.

Longtime veteran staff have left the field or retired early after being burned out by the pandemic, overworked and exhausted, while others including nurses, technicians, clerical workers, and dietary staff, leave because there is little-to-no incentive to stay for grueling hours and an unmanageable workload.

We gave everything during the pandemic and worked with what we had, but this cannot be the status quo. We are not willing to accept understaffed hospitals as the “new normal.”

New York’s communities deserve to see the promise of safe staffing fulfilled, as do the dedicated local caregivers who are struggling to provide quality care.

We entered into the health care field because we wanted to make a difference, and take care of our community. Our fight for a fair contract is a fight for our patients. We need Kaleida to deliver a fair union contract that incentivizes workers to stay and for new staff to join us, and we will not stop fighting until we are equipped and empowered to deliver to them the best care possible.

The last thing that we want to do is strike. But we know the only way to stop staffing levels from further deteriorating and build our workforce back up is with a union contract that puts patients and workers’ well-being first, and makes Kaleida a great place to work again.

Betty Thompson is a Patient Care Assistant and member of 1199SEIU, and has been working at Kaleida Health for 22 years. Kim Kornowski is a Registered Nurse and member of CWA Local 1168, and has been with Kaleida Health for 15 years.