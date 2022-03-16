Another Voice: The fight continues to create a new state park at the Outer Harbor

We have done some tremendous work on Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, delta of the Buffalo River, tributary to Niagara. By we I don’t just mean the 13 group members of Our Outer Harbor coalition like League of Women Voters, Western New York Environmental Alliance, Friends of Times Beach and Partnership for the Public Good – or the several hundred more individual members.

By we I mean everybody who has helped reclaim Buffalo’s lakeshore and water supply from almost total industrialization. We includes the city’s Common Council members, county officials, state legislators and members of Congress. It includes all the caring folks who protected Tifft and Times Beach nature preserves from further dumping, and who resisted suburban-style housing and high-rise apartment towers on our increasingly beautiful but still vulnerable Lake Erie coast.

In 1990, Brian Higgins, then Buffalo’s South District Council member, published From Rustbelt to Greenbelt, perhaps the first tribute to Buffalo’s 4-mile lakeshore as a place significant to the health and well-being of our people, our fish and wildlife, and our environment. Among other things it advocates for trees.