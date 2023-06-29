A recent New York Times article that ran in The News asked, “Where’s the proof social media is bad for teens?”

The gist seemed to be that there’s not enough scientific evidence that social media is bad for teens and that it depends on the content to which they are exposed.

As a former middle school educator, now a consultant and speaker about the dangers of social media and gaming, the only evidence needed is to speak to parents, teachers and teens.

Screen time contributes to ongoing feelings of anxiety, depression, irritability and an increase in impulsive behavior. Kids, teens and even adults who use their screens too much are sadder and lonelier. The average time spent on a phone is more than seven hours a day.

There is a plethora of research showing what screen time does to teens’ brains. But just ask a parent how their child reacts when phones, social media and gaming are taken away. They will tell you about the holes punched in the wall, the yelling and screaming and the threats of suicide. Take away a board game and see if you get the same reaction.

Brains are not completely developed until the age of 25. The frontal lobe, used for decision-making, is essential for controlling urges and impulses, but teenagers and preteens are in a developmental stage where risk-taking is at a high. Do you think a preteen or teenage brain is thinking about their future when posting angry words or inappropriate photos?

Ask a teacher how difficult it is to teach a student with an AirPod in one ear. Ask any teacher or human resource interviewer about trying to communicate with teens who spend most of their waking time online.

Need more evidence? Ask any undercover officer whose job it is to catch online predators. Predators are lurking in “playgrounds” such as Snapchat, Twitter, chatrooms and other sites most often used by teens – including gaming sites. Ask any gamer if they have chatted with a stranger, received a threat or been asked for an inappropriate photo.

Why haven’t tech companies shared more research? Because their goal is to have users stay online as long as possible, generating more income.

When asked how they feel when they are removed from social media, teens will tell you that they are relieved. They feel better socially, emotionally and physically.

Let’s prepare our kids for the real world by getting them away from the pretend world. A scientific study is not needed; just make common sense more common.

Ronna Glickman is founder of Socialmediasafety and an ambassador for Screen Strong Families.