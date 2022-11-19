Another Voice: The electrification of new buildings can bring immediate benefits

Climate conversations often get mired in mindless money minutiae – how much will a certain climate policy cost and how will we pay for it – as if it was possible to put a price on creation. But what if there was an impactful policy that didn't cost a dime, saved money from day one, and helped relieve energy burden while leading to healthful homes and communities?

Such Goldilocks policy options aren’t hypothetical today.

With rapid technological advances, these are becoming increasingly available to lawmakers and state agencies as powerful means to tame the triple scourge of fossil fuels – the climate crisis, pernicious pollution, and unbearable energy costs – all disproportionately impacting the most vulnerable among us.

One such policy tool primed for deployment is the electrification of new buildings. This isn’t just strategically cost-effective, but can immediately start helping almost all New Yorkers while delivering significant health benefits, particularly for children and the elderly. Our state leads the nation in fossil fuels burnt in buildings and in the health impacts of the resulting pollution. We shouldn’t have to accept such evitable harm.

The perpetuation of harm from continuing to build with fossil fuels concerns New Yorkers’ financial health as well. Despite assistance programs, the amount of utility debt in New York has more than doubled to about $1.8 billion since 2020, affecting 1.2 million customers.

Our energy-price woes are primarily the result of our reliance on fossil fuels, which leaves us at the mercy of unpredictable international geopolitics. What’s predictable though is that the era of cheap natural gas is over. With the US becoming the world’s largest exporter of liquified natural gas following an astounding surge in export capacity, domestic prices will be determined by the highest international bidder.

To make matters worse, New York’s gas utilities are adding tens of thousands of new customers each year, creating enormous additional demand that increases pressure on supply prices. The more than $200 million of annual cost of free hookups to these customers is also tacked onto everyone’s delivery charges. New gas-fueled buildings are thus helping raise the energy costs for all ratepayers when it would be cheaper to construct and power these buildings with energy-sipping cold-climate heat pumps.

Continuing to expand fossil fuel infrastructure amid a climate crisis is amoral, but doing so on the backs of our citizens and adding to their crushing energy burden, while the gas utilities laugh all the way to the bank, is absolutely unconscionable.

The technology is ready, the economics are favorable, all we need for saving money while saving lives is to muster the political courage to stand up to special interests and hasten the transition to all-electric buildings. Hopefully, our legislature, Gov. Hochul and her Climate Action Council would do just that.

Roger Cook is with the Interfaith Climate Justice Community; Anshul Gupta is with the Climate Reality Project