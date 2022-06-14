Another Voice: The East Side needs projects that attack root problems

The UB Center for Urban Studies’ report on Black Buffalo, The Harder We Run, stressed developing projects that will ignite an East Side transformation, including establishing a cooperative supermarket, developing a public-funded community land trust, rehabbing substandard houses where people currently live, and creating on-the-job training programs that allow residents to rebuild their own neighborhoods.

The report stressed fixing broken sidewalks and disintegrated streets caused by neglect and the lack of maintenance. The city-owned vacant lots need to be re-established for use and streetscapes redesigned to enhance the neighborhood’s visual image. A moratorium on the City’s foreclosure of owner-occupied houses will help stabilize neighborhoods and increase community wealth.

These projects are transformative because they aim to solve root problems that have hampered the East Side for generations. And these root problems are the genesis of other East Side issues, including poor health, inadequate education, entrapment in the low-wage job market, and violence.

However, the Buffalo News continues to celebrate projects that ignore root problems and instead focus on symbolism. Its editorial, "New investments on the East Side are targeted, inclusive and thoughtful,” is the more recent example. These targeted projects are the African American Heritage Corridor, Central Terminal, the Broadway Market, the Northland Belt Line Corridor, and Northland Workforce Training Center, along with the commercial corridors project and Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The problem is these symbolic projects will not change the East Side’s downward trajectory. For example, the Central Terminal and the Broadway Market are landmark buildings, but how do you justify spending $98 million on big restoration projects in Broadway-Fillmore, one of Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods? In Broadway-Fillmore, populated mainly by Blacks and Asians, the median household income is $17,000. There are more people without a high school diploma than a college degree. Rent gouging, substandard rental housing, and unkept vacant lots dominate the neighborhood.

Root problems demand authentic solutions embedded in neighborhood plans. Symbolic projects will not improve the East Side infrastructure or improve the lives of its residents. The State and the City must invest in strategies addressing those root problems. Only then will we see real change.

Also, because these projects don’t have on-the-job training programs, what Black Buffalo can probably expect is that 90 percent of that $200 million East Side investment will go into the pockets of white-owned businesses, developers, and white workers who will get the contracts and perform most of the work. The East Side will become a big jobs program for whites if this happens.

The photo posted by the News for its editorial captures a brick mason working on the Michigan Street Baptist Church. The mason is White and works for a company located in Orchard Park.

To transform the East Side, we must address root problems.

Henry Louis Taylor is Professor, Department of Urban and Regional Planning; Director, Center for Urban Studies; and Associate Director, UB Community Health Equity Research Institute.