Another Voice: The county executive's budget does not provide good stewardship

As town supervisors in Erie County, we know how important it is to always be open and honest with our residents, so we are disturbed by the county executive’s misrepresentation of the 2023 Erie County budget. Mark Poloncarz knows that a lower tax rate does not necessarily mean lower taxes, yet he claimed a causal relationship when he said: “We’ve lowered the county tax rate to give homeowners relief.”

The size of your tax bill depends on two things: the size of a government’s total budget and the total assessed value of properties in its community. The tax rate is simply the amount per thousand dollars of assessed value that is levied to fund the budget. The tax rate can go down in two ways. First and best, the local government spends less, so you owe less in taxes. Second, the total assessed value of properties increases, so the government can charge a lower tax rate but still receive the same amount of revenue.

In the county executive’s proposed 2023 budget, the tax rate, like the tax rate last year, will go down mainly because a rising housing market increased assessed values. According to the county, total assessed value in Erie County increased by 13.4%. This means that if the county did not change how much property tax would be taken in, the rate could go down by roughly the same percentage. This is based on how large the budget is.

The 2023 county budget contains many aspects that are very concerning. The operating budget recklessly increases county spending by over $100 million or 6.7% from 2022 to 2023. The county’s four-year financial plan predicts an increase in the general fund from $1.51 billion in 2021 to $1.86 billion in 2026, a whopping 23%. As families prepare for a nationwide recession, our county executive’s massive spending hikes are fiscally irresponsible.

We agree with him on one thing: hiring more officers for the county jails and road patrols. But like anyone who manages a home budget or a town budget, increases in one area should be matched by decreases in another. Taxpayers are not an endless source of money.

It is a tenet of good government that elected officials should tell the truth – not just the literal truth, but the whole truth. Yes, the county tax rate will go down. It went down last year, too, but in many towns, county taxes went up. Next year it’s entirely possible that you will be paying more county taxes or, if you’re lucky, your county tax bill will drop by only a dollar or two. The county executive deliberately misrepresents his budget as tax relief and an example of good stewardship. In reality, the county budget is headed for catastrophe unless it is reined in.

Gary Dickson is West Seneca town supervisor and Jason Keding is Boston town supervisor.