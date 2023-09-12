A recent News Editorial titled “Hardly conservative – When losers demand to be named winners” doesn’t tell the whole story.

It is true that the Conservative Party brought an action in New York State Supreme Court pursuant to Section 16-110 of the New York State Election Law to disenroll a number of voters who registered Conservative shortly before the Feb. 14, 2023 deadline for change of registration.

The bulk of those individuals had been enrolled for years, and in many cases decades, in other parties. It is the contention of the Conservative Party that these individuals changed their registration at the 11th hour with the ulterior motive of defeating the Conservative Party’s endorsed candidate in the June 27, 2023, primary. This is legally improper.

Historically, the law in New York only allowed individuals to change their political registration up through early October of any year, to take effect in the next election. A recent change in the Election Law now allows individuals to change their registration up to Feb. 14 in any given year, and therefore be eligible to vote in a primary that year.

The fact that political parties must endorse candidates for the primary election in early February, because petitions must be carried commencing late February, creates the problem. When a candidate realizes that he will not be endorsed, Section 16-110 of the Election Law prevents that candidate from gathering up friends, relatives, etc. and changing their party affiliation with the motive of defeating the Party’s endorsed candidate in that primary.

In the Evans case, Michael Masullo did not receive the Conservative endorsement. He then changed his registration and obtained at least 68 other individuals to change their registrations shortly before the February 14 deadline.

When requested by the Conservative Party pursuant to Section 16-110 of the New York State Election Law for those individuals to appear and explain their change of registration, none appeared! Instead, 55 of those individuals sent two attorneys to the meeting with identical boilerplate affidavits. claiming to be in sympathy with the Party

As further proof of their motives, these 55 individuals signed an Application to Obtain an Absentee Ballot to be provided to Masullo, who personally filed all 55 absentee ballots. None of the applications for absentee ballots check a reason to vote by absentee, as mandated by Section 8-400 of the New York State Election Law. This is a fatal defect and makes those absentee ballots void.

In spite of that fact, the Board of Elections ignored the legal requirement and counted all 55 absentee ballots. Masullo defeated his Conservative-endorsed candidate by only two votes. If the Conservative party’s disenrollment action succeeds in court, then it is a mathematical certainty that Masullo lost that race.

This is not a question of sour grapes. This is a question of upholding the law and not letting anyone ignore the law.