Another Voice: The Catholic Church needs to reach out to those who are disaffiliated

As the universal Church continues on its synodal journey, Buffalo Catholics have an open question to respond to: Who will their synodal conversations include?

Pope Francis has challenged Catholics to start conversations outside the ranks of believers. He has even cautioned that the synod will fail if Catholics do not hear those not normally found in church pews. To sincerely act on the pope’s vision, the Buffalo Diocese must include non-Catholics in its dialogues. This is why Buffalo Catholics must engage with the disaffiliated.

Disaffiliation is a demographic trend. Over a third of millennials and zoomers do not identify as religious. Of these people, many have stopped identifying as religious – that is, they disaffiliated. Disaffiliation can largely be explained by four major factors: unanswered questions about church teachings; disagreements with a church’s social or political positions; doubts about God’s existence; and lack of trust in institutionalized religions.

The importance of including the disaffiliated in the synod cannot be overstated. The disaffiliated offer powerful reminders of the failings of a community that claims to speak for God. If the purpose of the synod is to “inspire trust, bind up wounds … and awaken a dawn of hope,” then how can the Church ignore those whose trust was betrayed, whose wounds were inflicted and whose hope was robbed by that very same institution?

In the coming weeks, the Movement to Restore Trust and area campus and young adult ministries will be interviewing disaffiliated young adults. We will ask these disaffiliated persons to share why they stop identifying as Catholic; what they believe the Church needs to do, and stop doing, to be more truly welcoming, merciful, accepting and loving; and what they would say to Catholics who want to support them. We commit to providing a safe and nonjudgmental space to the disaffiliated we will hear. We share a goal of supporting the healing of disaffiliated Catholics, as well as encouraging further empathetic conversations between Catholics and the disaffiliated.

If Catholics want their Church to be a listening Church, take the first step by listening to those who were forced out of a Church that all too often was deaf to their pleas for understanding, humility, sincerity, thoughtfulness and love. If Catholics want the synod to be a true journey with their brothers and sisters, commit to walking with someone left on the wayside by the Church.

Remember, as Pope Francis urges, “If the parish is to be a home to everyone in the neighborhood, and not a kind of exclusive club, please, let’s keep the doors and windows open.” Want to open a door for someone who doesn’t feel at home in the Catholic Church? Invite us in: Ask us to share our stories.

Josh Merlo is a member of the Movement to Restore Trust Organizing Committee.