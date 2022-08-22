Another Voice: The Buy American Salt Act will support local jobs

Road salt is probably something that only crosses your mind in the winter, when you’ve got to drive along highways like I-87, I-90 or I-95 – or simply head down your driveway to get to work. It’s one of those things we take for granted, and don’t really think about until we need it.

But have you ever thought about where that salt comes from? As it turns out, much of that salt is mined right here in New York.

New York State salt mines produce 7 million tons of salt for our roads every year. Those mines employ union members like us, who are paid fair middle-class wages and benefits. These workers spend their salary here in New York and pay taxes here in New York.

Mining salt locally also ensures that we have it when we need it – and we don’t have to wait for salt imports from other countries. As the Covid-19 pandemic repeatedly showed us, we never want to get caught without the critical supplies we need in a crisis.

Our mine, American Rock Salt, is the largest producing salt mine in America. It is located right here in upstate New York, in Mount Morris. All the salt American Rock Salt sells comes from the United States.

But jobs like ours and those of our 280 brothers and sisters are at risk. Foreign companies, often with the backing of their governments, are working hard to dump their salt into our market and secure taxpayer-funded government contracts. Currently, without this provision New Yorker’s tax dollars are spent importing a large amount of rock salt from places as far away as Chile and Egypt.

It's happened before. Back in 2017, American Rock Salt lost a contract with Erie County for a year’s worth of de-icing salt to a company from Canada, even though we were ready to do the work at a competitive price. Sadly, 12 of our fellow union members lost their jobs as a result.

It just makes zero sense to us. Why are state and local governments sending New York’s taxpayer money abroad instead of reinvesting it into our local workers, companies and communities? It’s time that we assure the livelihoods of those workers are not at risk, and that American-produced salt can compete fairly on a level playing field with our foreign competition.

The good news is that there’s already a solution in the works, and Gov. Kathy Hochul can get it done fast. The New York Legislature already has passed S3908A, the Buy American Salt Act, and it is on the governor’s desk waiting to be signed. This bill would give American companies the first shot at government contracts for de-icing, ensuring our local companies and workers don’t miss out on these opportunities.

Buy American provisions like this not only support local union workers like us, but also have a positive economic impact on the New York State economy. Requiring New York State agencies and authorities to procure domestically mined salt will level the playing field for New York employers and their workers, as foreign mines have been given competitive advantages via subsidies from the countries in which they operate, a lack of health and safety for their workers and substandard labor rights.

New York already has a strong track record on Buy America, and Hochul has been a strong supporter of these common-sense provisions. New Yorkers, like all Americans, expect that their tax dollars will be reinvested with the taxpaying businesses and workers that produce goods in New York and the U.S., and the Buy American Salt Act will do just that.

The need to create a fair and level playing field has never been more evident. This bill would give local companies that employ our friends and neighbors a better shot at the procurement markets governed by New York – instead of handing these contracts to companies that don’t pay taxes here, hire people here or contribute to the state economy.

We think this is a common-sense proposal and encourage the governor to sign the Buy American Salt Act into law.

Shane Chiappone, Greg Tucker and James Leach are members of United Steelworkers Local 763 and work at American Rock Salt mine in Mount Morris.