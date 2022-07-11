Another Voice: The BPD has targeted Black Buffalonians for too long

When I was growing up on Buffalo’s East Side, most, if not all, of my neighbors were Black. The racial composition of my neighborhood was no accident; it was the byproduct of Buffalo’s shameful legacy of racial residential segregation. I was simultaneously part of a vibrant Black community and a resident of a neighborhood deemed unfit for life, as evidenced by the lack of grocery stores, parks, playgrounds or civic investment.

This May, when Tops supermarket became the site of a massacre by a white supremacist, we all received a chilling reminder that targeting the East Side is the same as targeting the heart of Black Buffalo.

Frustratingly, the police have, in their own way, targeted the East Side for years – a fact that I learned as a civil rights lawyer seeking to hold the police accountable in my hometown. The Buffalo Police Department has subjected East Side residents to unconstitutional checkpoints and traffic stops, resulting in exorbitant fines and fees.

When this traffic and checkpoint program was established on the East Side, it was not due to an excess of traffic safety incidents. Instead, Mayor Byron Brown and the BPD decided to treat Black East Side residents like a criminal element and resource to be exploited, rather than a multigenerational community bonded by racism and poverty.

The BPD’s discriminatory policing has opened up lasting racial wounds that the City of Buffalo has yet to repair. Just ask my clients: 10 Buffalo residents who lost their dignity, sense of safety and livelihoods due to the BPD.

Joseph Bonds, a local minister, and Charles Palmer, a disabled Air Force veteran, were stopped by the BPD so many times they decided to drive less or stop driving entirely given the special danger that traffic stops carry for people of color. Taniqua Simmons, a mother and health care worker who drove through BPD checkpoints 40 times, began to feel like she was living in a police state.

Our lawsuit, Black Love Resists in the Rust v. the City of Buffalo, demands that the BPD stop targeting Black East Side residents and papering them with traffic tickets they never would have received in North or South Buffalo or the West Side. It also demands that the city train, supervise and discipline BPD officers to prevent continued violations of the law.

After the massacre at Tops, residents of the East Side need healing more than ever, and police reform is a vital step. I call upon the City of Buffalo to end its discriminatory police practices and the culture that enabled them – one that perceives the East Side as a hotbed of criminals instead of a vibrant community deserving protection.

Chinyere Ezie is a native Buffalonian and a senior staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights.