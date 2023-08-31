The power of art should never be underestimated. Nor should the power of philanthropy. Jeffery Gundlach’s landmark gift of $65 million galvanized the raising of about another $170 million, which made possible a major expansion as well as reimagination of the AKG Art Museum campus with a new addition, the restoration of the original building and the transformation of the Knox wing at cost of $195 million.

This 30,000-square-foot, four-floor building, however, is disappointing for its high price tag of about $160 million. By way of comparison, the Art Gallery of Ontario’s yet unbuilt 40,000-square-foot, five-floor new Modern and Contemporary Gallery addition will cost an estimated $75 million in U.S. dollars. It is improvident that the Gundlach building’s cost was not more in line with the Art Gallery of Ontario’s. The difference would have been more wisely spent on the acquisition of more contemporary art for its collection that is already recognized as globally significant.

The use of light in the Gundlach building is without modulation. There is no manipulation of the light as with “Common Sky,” which hovers over the new public square of the Knox wing. This is a serious problem when most of the Gundlach building’s skin is a glass façade. Keeping the glass clean and maintaining a warm temperature next to it in the winter will be problematic.

There is not one splash of color throughout the Gundlach building. The interior is missing a visible focal point that would allow its visitors to easily orient themselves. While the oversized main entrance to the Gundlach building is grandiose, its design is more suitable for an office building than for a museum. The base of the Gundlach building is clad with a black-veined marble that is distracting. A solid color would have been more appropriate. The failure to replace the near century old wooden enclosures and pedestals with marble ones for the 6 Saint-Gaudens statues in front of the original building was a lost opportunity.

The Gundlach building’s overall lack of spatial clarity signals a flawed design that would be more suited for a mausoleum if it were built on a lot smaller scale. The absence of creativity in the Gundlach building’s design by its architect, Shohei Shigematsu, is inexcusable. Of course, the architect would have been constrained by the Gundlach building’s site and by the demands of his client. The result is a building that is very strait-laced. There is no instant awe factor that is synonymous with masterpieces such as Kleinhans Music Hall or the Darwin Martin house.

The Gundlach building spells out underachievement. It will unfortunately never become one of Buffalo’s architectural destinations.