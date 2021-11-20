Another Voice: Thanksgiving calls us to help relieve world hunger

At Thanksgiving in 1947, New Hampshire residents dispatched two train boxcars on a special mission. Loaded with food, they were to join up with the Friendship Train that was crossing America collecting donations to feed Europe.

It was just two years after WWII and severe drought had struck, leaving Europe with food shortages. Americans rallied to their aid during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to columnist Drew Pearson, New Hampshire was not originally part of the Friendship Train route. Not wanting to be left out, WFEA radio put out the call for donations and New Hampshire residents responded big. Likewise there were similar responses from Tennessee and Connecticut even though not on the train’s main route.

Buffalo was the first stop when the Friendship Train reached New York State. It was a cold November evening, but thousands of residents greeted the train. And the response in terms of donations was fantastic. According to Friendship Train historian Dorothy R. Scheele, “The citizens of western New York had reason to be excited and proud: originally hoping to fill seven boxcars, the final tally was 13.” That food was sent on its way east and eventually to Europe to feed the hungry.