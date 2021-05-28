Another Voice: Thanking those who served and sacrificed should be year-round

As the weather begins to warm and the first feelings of a fresh summer breeze flow through our open windows, we begin to see shirts and lapels with bright red flowers pinned to their front.
They are being sold outside of stores and banks with the funds going to support veterans and military communities, but not many know where this tradition began. The red poppy has been a symbol of remembrance since World War I, when ally Lt. Col. John McCrae wrote the poem, “In Flanders Field.”
Countries all across the world don this lively red flower to memorialize the anniversary of the armistice. In the United States, we wear the symbolic flower on Memorial Day to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice that so many men and women have given for our freedom. Though for most of us, once the poppies fade from view, so does our appreciation.
Recently it seems that there are few things that the people in this country can agree upon; however, we are all united in our gratitude for those that have served this country, and those that have given their lives so that we may live ours to the fullest. So why do we limit it to one day? Let us keep Memorial Day and what it represents in our hearts and thoughts throughout the year.
Let the memory of our fallen heroes be seen not just in the red poppy, but in all blooming flowers, in each season. Let every event and get-together remind us of how lucky we are to be able to laugh with our loved ones. Let the presence of those that have been lost be felt in every hug.
For some, Memorial Day is seen as a long weekend and the unofficial start of summer. For those that have served or experienced the loss of a loved one, it is a subdued event, and memories that deserve the utmost respect.
Memorial Day should not just be a day off and an opportunity for a barbecue, but an ongoing gratitude that is felt in our hearts throughout the year. We can show our appreciation through our actions: Volunteer with your favorite charity, donate to a cause that is close to your heart or do something nice for your friends or neighbor.
Enhancing your community is the greatest thanks you can give to someone that served and sacrificed to keep it safe. This year, and every year, let us keep the memories of our fallen soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen alive long after the poppies vanish.
On behalf of myself and the Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York, we would like to thank every veteran, service member and military family member for your service and sacrifice for this country. We will continue our mission to honor those that we have lost, and help those that are still with us.
Kathy Zunner is chief development officer for the Veterans One-stop Center of Western New York.