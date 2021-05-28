Another Voice: Thanking those who served and sacrificed should be year-round

As the weather begins to warm and the first feelings of a fresh summer breeze flow through our open windows, we begin to see shirts and lapels with bright red flowers pinned to their front.

They are being sold outside of stores and banks with the funds going to support veterans and military communities, but not many know where this tradition began. The red poppy has been a symbol of remembrance since World War I, when ally Lt. Col. John McCrae wrote the poem, “In Flanders Field.”

Countries all across the world don this lively red flower to memorialize the anniversary of the armistice. In the United States, we wear the symbolic flower on Memorial Day to commemorate the ultimate sacrifice that so many men and women have given for our freedom. Though for most of us, once the poppies fade from view, so does our appreciation.

Recently it seems that there are few things that the people in this country can agree upon; however, we are all united in our gratitude for those that have served this country, and those that have given their lives so that we may live ours to the fullest. So why do we limit it to one day? Let us keep Memorial Day and what it represents in our hearts and thoughts throughout the year.