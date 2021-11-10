Another Voice: Thank a service veteran for protecting our freedoms

Veterans are both men and women who come in all colors, shapes and sizes. Many of them spent time in the National Guard and Reserves, with some activating either abroad or stateside, wither others were in active duty during times of peace as well as when our country was at war and active in combat zones across the globe.

Veterans have family members and friends who also made sacrifices to support their efforts and persevere during their absence from home and their normal everyday lives.

World War I was improperly labeled as “the war to end all wars.”

As most everyone knows, there have been many conflicts since that war was declared over and there will likely continue to be war for the foreseeable future, especially when you consider there are 195 countries and approximately 7.75 billion people in the world, leading to obvious varying interests and desires on how they should exist.

While some traditional observations of the holiday have been altered or entirely postponed because of the global pandemic, I encourage everyone to please take a moment on Veterans Day to remember all of our living and deceased veterans.

Each of them put on a uniform to perform their duty to their country and its residents.

All military veterans should stand proud and be recognized today for their service.

David J. Shenk is the director of the Erie County Veteran Service Agency.