Another Voice: Texas abortion bill harms patient-doctor relationship

I had been a resident for only four months when I encountered my first long-distance abortion seeker – a 19-year-old who drove from Tennessee to Chicago to escape a father who would “absolutely kill her” if he found out.
When I put the ultrasound probe on her belly to confirm that there was a pregnancy to terminate, I couldn’t say so for sure, partly because I could not find a characteristic yolk sac, and partly because I could not find a heartbeat. Eventually, I had to send her home.
I was struck by the trust that this young woman had placed in me, a stranger who she met for the first time just moments before in the sirens-blaring environment of the emergency department. I carried that trust like a precious organ awaiting transplant and have learned since that while it is not always so easily won, it is always essential when managing abortion care.
I have thought about this patient many times since the Texas legislature signed into law Senate Bill 8: an abortion ban after cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. This law condemns women to parenthood before many know that they are pregnant.
What separates SB8 from other “heartbeat bills” is that its enforcement relies on civilians to report their neighbors, friends, Uber drivers and doctors. If those people are found guilty of aiding or abetting “the performance or inducement of an abortion,” the informant might be awarded a $10,000 finder’s fee.
This law erodes trust on every societal level, and the doctor-patient relationship is no exception. Trust between health care workers and their patients should be thriving right now. The Covid-19 pandemic has asked citizens around the world to trust medical professionals in the face of uncertainty and mass casualty. However, while many heartwarming stories of nightly applause and proud vaccine selfies once filled our airways, we now hear more about vaccine skeptics who are unwilling to trust scientists’ advice and research.
Texas Senate Bill 8 seizes upon this moment of diminishing trust and delivers a final blow, using the abortion debate to drive a wedge between patients and their doctors. By sowing skepticism and pitting citizen against citizen, it threatens to permanently damage a relationship that is essential to the safe provision of health care. What if that patient from my intern year arrived today, but from Texas? Would my initial thoughts be of the legal repercussions of treating her? Would I then have been hesitant to provide her standard-of-care medicine?
Legislators in Texas would have the public believe that SB8 addresses the immorality of abortion. But the law actually injures public morality, by discouraging people from “loving thy neighbor” and supporting one another. Medical providers will be kept from our moral obligation to provide ethical, evidence-based care. Everyone, even those who can never be pregnant, should worry about the ways in which this law will work its way into their private conversations and affect their relationships with their doctors.
Alessandra Hirsch, MD, is a resident physician in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Chicago Medical Center.