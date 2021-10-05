Another Voice: Texas abortion bill harms patient-doctor relationship

This law erodes trust on every societal level, and the doctor-patient relationship is no exception. Trust between health care workers and their patients should be thriving right now. The Covid-19 pandemic has asked citizens around the world to trust medical professionals in the face of uncertainty and mass casualty. However, while many heartwarming stories of nightly applause and proud vaccine selfies once filled our airways, we now hear more about vaccine skeptics who are unwilling to trust scientists’ advice and research.

Texas Senate Bill 8 seizes upon this moment of diminishing trust and delivers a final blow, using the abortion debate to drive a wedge between patients and their doctors. By sowing skepticism and pitting citizen against citizen, it threatens to permanently damage a relationship that is essential to the safe provision of health care. What if that patient from my intern year arrived today, but from Texas? Would my initial thoughts be of the legal repercussions of treating her? Would I then have been hesitant to provide her standard-of-care medicine?

Legislators in Texas would have the public believe that SB8 addresses the immorality of abortion. But the law actually injures public morality, by discouraging people from “loving thy neighbor” and supporting one another. Medical providers will be kept from our moral obligation to provide ethical, evidence-based care. Everyone, even those who can never be pregnant, should worry about the ways in which this law will work its way into their private conversations and affect their relationships with their doctors.

Alessandra Hirsch, MD, is a resident physician in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Chicago Medical Center.