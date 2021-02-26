Another Voice: Testing doesn’t tell whole story of students’ needs

This week schools across the country heard the news of the U.S. Education Department’s announcement that states would not be receiving blanket waivers for mandated tests. Given the inequities our students faced this year, wariness at this news is to be expected.

While students, teachers, families and administrators wait for New York State to finalize a plan for assessments, it is critical that the Board of Regents use this as an opportunity to re-examine our relationship with assessments and the value and purpose that they hold.

Assessments have always had value when used in thoughtful and meaningful ways but research has shown that assessments can be biased, inequitable and inconclusive. New York State has created a test-heavy decade that has not encouraged schools to fully embrace the whole student and what they know, can do and produce at certain times in their schooling years.

In addition, our assessments have driven unfair and unfounded initiatives like performance-based teacher pay, evaluation of staff and inequitable distribution of interventions for students.

This pandemic has upended schools in unfathomable ways. Next year schools will continue to rebuild and find opportunities to support our families and communities as we, hopefully, emerge from the trauma we have collectively experienced.