Another Voice: Testing doesn’t tell whole story of students’ needs

This week schools across the country heard the news of the U.S. Education Department’s announcement that states would not be receiving blanket waivers for mandated tests. Given the inequities our students faced this year, wariness at this news is to be expected.
While students, teachers, families and administrators wait for New York State to finalize a plan for assessments, it is critical that the Board of Regents use this as an opportunity to re-examine our relationship with assessments and the value and purpose that they hold.
Assessments have always had value when used in thoughtful and meaningful ways but research has shown that assessments can be biased, inequitable and inconclusive. New York State has created a test-heavy decade that has not encouraged schools to fully embrace the whole student and what they know, can do and produce at certain times in their schooling years.
In addition, our assessments have driven unfair and unfounded initiatives like performance-based teacher pay, evaluation of staff and inequitable distribution of interventions for students.
This pandemic has upended schools in unfathomable ways. Next year schools will continue to rebuild and find opportunities to support our families and communities as we, hopefully, emerge from the trauma we have collectively experienced.
Assessment data can be a helpful tool in determining what schools need, but we must be thoughtful about both the type of assessments we give and how we use this information. If our data determines that our remote learners did not gain as many skills as our hybrid learners, this does not mean schools failed or students failed or families failed.
Students and teachers should not be penalized for any data that assessments indicate. Gaps in learning will be real but it is what we do with those gaps that matters.
School needs will be vast next year. Our students’ routines have completely changed; their screen time has drastically increased and socialization has decreased. There will be gaps in the standards they mastered. Relationships will need to be rebuilt and support must be in place to continue to support students without loading remedial courses and moving students back instead of forward.
Quality assessment data should be one piece of that puzzle but we must emphatically stress that the data we get will not tell us the story of a single student, teacher or family. They may indicate trends and correlations but that is the extent to which we should use this data.
It is time that we move away from testing as a final measure of achievement and start looking at it as one piece of a much larger and more complex picture of student skills, knowledge and readiness.
Sara Hilligas is co-principal of Tapestry Charter High School.