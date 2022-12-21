Another Voice: Testing data from Buffalo charter schools should be of grave concern

The recently released 2022 state assessments for New York showed a 1.2% gain for ELA proficiency and an 8.2% decline for math proficiency, compared to 2019 – the last time state assessments were administered. In Erie County, there was about a 1% decline in ELA and more than a 13% decline in math.

Buffalo Public Schools experienced a .5% decline in ELA, compared to 2019. In ELA, BPS outperformed both Rochester, Syracuse, Lackawanna and Cheektowaga, and fell just below Niagara Falls by 1.6%. BPS narrowed the gap with Buffalo charter schools to 2.2% from 7% in 2019. Similar to the trend statewide and nationally, BPS saw a greater decline in math of 5.6%; however, less than the decline statewide and far less than the decline countywide. In math, BPS also outperformed Rochester, Syracuse, Lackawanna and Cheektowaga, and was just .1% behind Niagara Falls and .5% behind Albany. BPS also narrowed the gap with Buffalo Charter Schools in math to 2% down from 10% in 2019.

No doubt there is much work to do, especially given interrupted learning from the pandemic. However, with considerably higher percentages of those who have economic disadvantages, disabilities and are learning the English language, these results are certainly not something to admonish. Compared to all Buffalo charter schools, BPS educates twice the percentage of students with disabilities and more than four times the amount of English language learners.

Thumbing through the data, something really stood out – the significant drop in proficiency of Black students at Buffalo charter schools. King Charter, which is up for renewal this year, fared the worst, with a 29.4% drop in ELA and a 44.1% drop in math. In comparison, BPS experienced a decline of 1.1% in ELA and 5.6% in math for Black students. All charter schools had greater declines for math, and all but but Charter School for Inquiry and Tapestry Charter School saw greater declines for Black students in ELA. One could surmise that prioritizing equity and a culturally responsive education is paying off in BPS.

This should be a wakeup call to local and state elected officials and leaders when it comes to continued proliferation of charter schools in Buffalo, especially out-of-state charter management operators. Every charter school application uses state assessments as their primary justification for authorization. It’s never been soundly justified, as these latest findings unequivocally prove.

There are certainly excellent Buffalo charter schools, but charter proliferation in Buffalo is exceeding 25% enrollment, which more than doubles New York City’s cap of 11%. This harms both BPS and well-performing charter schools. It’s past time for our state leaders to act.

Larry Scott is member-at-large, Buffalo Board of Education.